(Xhiya Hercules – flipping the script towards Gymnastics history for Guyana)

Kaieteur Sports- At just 13 years old, Xhiya Hercules is defying gravity and stereotypes, vaulting her way into history with dreams as boundless as the stars.

Born in Guyana and now residing in the United States, the young gymnast is not only chasing medals but also aiming to be Guyana’s first-ever Olympic gymnast, a journey that inspires countless others to dream beyond borders and barriers.

Attending Mae’s and growing up in Lamaha Gardens, Georgetown, Xhiya’s first exposure to gymnastics was through the television screen.

Enthralled by the flips, twists, and perfect landings of elite gymnasts, she found herself mimicking their moves around her home.

Though her athletic ability was undeniable, thanks to her mother Candyss Johnson’s influence as a former national track athlete, Xhiya’s heart was never on the track but in the air—flipping, cartwheeling, and tumbling.

At age 7, Xhiya and her family moved to the United States, opening new doors to opportunities previously unimaginable in Guyana.

Her mother recognized her unwavering passion for gymnastics two years ago when Xhiya’s self-taught flips and cartwheels began to outgrow the confines of their home.

With the hope of honing her daughter’s talents, Candyss enrolled Xhiya in a local tumbling class when the gymnastics programme had no immediate openings.

That small step turned into a giant leap when a coach, captivated by Xhiya’s natural talent and determination, swiftly transitioned her into the gymnastics programme.

In just eight months, Xhiya was competing. Her first competition proved that she wasn’t just passionate but also exceptional.

By the time she reached the Georgia State Championships, her scores of 9.4 on the vault and 9.3 on the uneven bars crowned her state champion and runner-up, respectively.

Two years in a row, she has been recognized as the “Most Improved Gymnast,” a testament to her tireless work ethic and resilience.

Now, as she trains for the 2025 competitive season, Xhiya’s eyes are set on advancing to the regional championships, a milestone she narrowly missed by a mere 0.2 points last year.

But for Xhiya, gymnastics is more than personal conquests; it’s about paving a path for others in Guyana.

She dreams of competing under the Golden Arrowhead, representing Guyana on the world stage and inspiring children back home to follow their dreams.

In Guyana, where sports like gymnastics are often overshadowed due to the lack of resources and infrastructure, many young talents’ aspirations are stifled before they even begin.

Xhiya’s story stands as a beacon of hope, showing that with support, talent, and determination, the impossible can become possible.

Her family’s unwavering encouragement plays a vital role. From her stepdad’s quiet support to her sister Kristen’s cheers, a former national swimmer now serving in the U.S. Army, Xhiya’s journey is a collective effort, driven by love and belief in her potential.

For Xhiya, gymnastics isn’t just about flips and medals; it’s about breaking barriers and building dreams.

Her journey reminds us all that no matter where you start, passion and perseverance can take you to unimaginable heights. With her sights set on the Olympics, Xhiya is not just flipping through the air; she’s flipping the script for Guyanese sports forever.

