Over 178 illegal guns seized so far this year – Crime Chief

Kaieteur News- The Guyana Police Force (GPF) has seized over 178 illegal firearms, and made significant progress in dismantling gangs so far in 2024, the Head of Criminal Investigations Department (CID) and Deputy Commissioner of Police, Wendell Blanhum said.

Blanhum disclosed this on Monday during the GPF’s CID annual Christmas Luncheon and Awards Ceremony, hosted at the Police Officers’ Mess Annexe, Eve Leary, Georgetown.

During the ceremony, Blanhum praised CID officers for their hard work and dedication throughout the year. He encouraged those not receiving special awards to remain patient and continue their diligent work.

“While this department investigates crimes, its main function is to also prevent crime. With some mentionable successes over ten years, serious crimes are at their lowest,” Blanhum said in a statement published on the Guyana Police Force (GPF) Facebook page.

Meanwhile, a highlight of the event was the recognition of Inspector Seetaram, who was awarded for leading Region 8, which recorded the lowest serious crimes in the first half of the year. Seetaram was also named the runner-up Best Cop this year.

Further, Commissioner of Police, Clifton Hicken congratulated the CID ranks for their outstanding achievements. He stressed the importance of adopting a community-based approach to crime fighting. He encouraged detectives to engage the community, particularly on weekends, to build stronger partnerships that would enhance both crime-solving and community relations.

In recognition of their hard work, Hicken presented the CID department with a gift of $500,000, which was met with cheers and gratitude from the ranks. In closing, he urged each officer to reflect on their contributions this year.

“When you leave here and go back to your workplaces, stay quiet or say a prayer, visualize what you have done and if you are satisfied with what you have done adequately, give yourself an applause,” Hicken said.

He added, “But if you sit and realize that you have not done enough, then you need to ‘pull your socks up’!”

