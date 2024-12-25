Have a ‘Sweet Surprise’ this Christmas Season

By Allyiah Allicock

Kaieteur News- As we all know, Christmas is not Christmas if there isn’t sweet treats and cakes waiting for us on the food table. And so, if you are spending the holiday season with your loved ones and friends and thinking where to place that order, then ‘Sweet Surprise’ a small bakery business has something sweet waiting for you.

For anyone who has not come across ‘Sweet Surprise’ before, it is a small thriving bakery business that is proudly owned by 25-year-old Khadija Khan.

The business caters cakes and sweet treats for all special events including birthdays, weddings, anniversaries and more. Not only thriving on its slogan “you crave it, we bake it!” but the business also makes the impossible, possible meaning they tend to fulfill late orders.

Khan holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Tourism Management and has had many jobs. However no matter how far she goes, she would always find herself back in the kitchen doing what she loves.

In an exclusive interview with this newspaper, the budding entrepreneur said she first started this business venture in April 2021 and the inspiration came from her father.

“My inspiration came from my dad. He had a really huge sweet tooth and it made him happy to eat anything I made and me even happier to see him actually eating it; whether it be burnt, undercooked or overcooked he would always have a huge smile on his face and kept encouraging me to continue; and I’m happy to say it definitely paid off,” Khan related.

Khan shared that from as little as 10 years old; she always wanted to do two things, to become a teacher and a baker.

Asked if baking has always been in her family, Khan explained that it has not, she is the very first to test the waters.

“Everything I know is completely self-taught, YouTube was literally my best friend,” she said.

With practice makes perfect, Khan’s baking skills has truly paid off and this is evident from the tremendous support she has received since introducing her business to the world.

According to the young woman, her family and friends have always been her biggest supporters. “They have all become mini bakers, sales representatives, brand ambassadors, cake decorators, delivery drivers,” she noted.

“In their own way, each person would have added to the development of Sweet Surprise, and I will forever be grateful,” Khan further expressed.

Speaking about challenges along her journey, the young entrepreneur related a major challenge has been the availability of baking resources. “There is no one store that a baker can go to and is guaranteed to find everything on their list of items; it’s always a run around. That’s why I find it easier to outsource everything, meaning to order my items online; yes, it might be a bit more expensive but it’s more effective,” she explained.

Despite this challenge, Khan said she has been able to find a way out and fulfill her orders.

When asked what she hopes to achieve with her business, the young woman disclosed that her long term goal is to make ‘Sweet Surprise’ a household name. “One where people can close their eyes and know for certain that every item purchased from us is of the highest standard and the best quality,” she added.

Already making an impact in society through her business, our featured entrepreneur is of the view that small business owners create a mindset of hope, confidence, resilience and independence among their peers.

“Young entrepreneurs often bring fresh perspectives to solve challenges in a unique way. They are role models to not only young people like themselves, but also the older folks,” she stated.

Khan suggested that to see small businesses grow in our society a lot more can be done. For example she said, information about how to access the financial support that is available can be of great help.

Also training and resources which includes improved educational workshops and mentorship programmes focusing on financial management, marketing, digital tools, and customer retention strategies can further boost young entrepreneurs.

For persons interested in utilizing Khadija Khan’s business this holiday season you can contact her on (592) 653-9297 or @Sweet Surprise on all social platforms.

