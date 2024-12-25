Christmas through the eyes of Children

Kaieteur News- During the holiday season it has become tradition for Kaieteur News to highlight how Christmas is viewed through the eyes of children. This year is no different; when this publication reached out to a few young one who were delighted to give their take on the holiday and share their wishes for the season.

While most times, children equate the joy of the holiday with gift giving, or the delightful feast, 11-year-old Nissibi Khan, loves spending time with her family. She said with a bright smile to light up a room, “I love spending time with my family and having fun with my sister and brother.” The laughter and chatter of family are what she treasures most. When it comes to Christmas traditions, Khan is fond of the movies that play a big role in the celebrations, with Home Alone being her top pick. The movie’s humuor and heartwarming moments seem to perfectly capture the spirit of family that she holds dear during the holidays. She told this newspaper that her wish this holiday is for new case for her mobile phone.

“I want a phone casing because my phone case is breaking. That’s why I need a new phone case,” she said.

Her younger sister, Nukkida Khan, who is 10, shares in the festive fun, saying, “Christmas is all about enjoying good food, singing Christmas songs, and getting gifts!” This little one loves the whole family experience, from singing carols together to unwrapping presents. “I received a gift from my auntie,” she adds, beaming with excitement. For her, Christmas also has its special flavors. “My favourite food is cook-up,” she said, noting how much of the joy of Christmas comes from delicious meals shared with loved ones. Nukkida shared that she would be delighted to have a headphone to listen music.

Further, the youngest sister, seven-year-old Ninuru Khan, enjoyment is all about the delicious taste of cookies. She told Kaieteur News, “I am excited to receive my gifts, especially a tablet, (which I) will watch video (s) and do (my) school work.”

For four-year-old Jada Simran Sukhnanan, Christmas is a time for fun and creativity. “My favourite Christmas song is “Jingle Bells,”” she says, eager to sing along with the merry tune. Sukhnanan is also looking forward to spending time with her mother to bake a cake. “I love baking with my mum,” she says, already imagining the sweet aromas filling the house. And, like many children, Sukhnanan enjoys the festive treats that come with Christmas. “Cookies and chocolate milk are my favorite!” she exclaims, painting a picture of cozy moments and enjoying the season’s sweet indulgences.

Athena Sophia Angel, who is a six-year-old, loves the surprises that Christmas brings, especially gifts.

“I love receiving gifts because I love surprises,” she says with a big grin. The Grinch is her favourite Christmas movie, and like many children, Angel enjoys decorating the Christmas tree with her family. “I like the beautiful lights,” she said; her eyes sparkling as she talks about the twinkling decorations that make the holidays feel so magical. Angel’s enthusiasm for the little details like the lights and decorations shows just how much the small, joyful things truly make the season shine.

For Kesandra Jeffrey, an 11-year-old expresses that Christmas is a time to reflect on what really matters. “My favourite part about Christmas is the food, the glowing decorations, and the holiday spirit,” she says, capturing the warmth and joy that fill the air during this special season.

The young Jeffrey sees Christmas as a time for more than just celebration, she said it’s about love, kindness, and appreciation. “Christmas is about spreading kindness, cherishing the people around me, and embracing the spirit of giving,” she adds, noting that the season’s true magic lies in its ability to bring persons together and inspire goodwill.

Sweet little Dahlia Calistro, who is four years old didn’t have much to say except that she wants Santa to gift her two dolls for Christmas. Much like Dahlia, Aden Bell age 4, told Kaieteur News he wants a big boy’s toy excavator and a bicycle for Christmas.

As the holiday season unfolds, these young ones often highlight the magic and wonder that comes with Christmas. For children, Christmas is a time of enchantment, where every twinkling light, every festive song, and every shared moment feels like a gift in itself. Their innocence and excitement capture the true essence of Christmas, inspiring many to embrace the spirit of togetherness, kindness, and gratitude that the season brings.

Whether it’s baking cookies, decorating the tree, or simply spending time together, children often show us that the true spirit of Christmas with the love shared and the memories created.

