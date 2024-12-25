(BCB thanks cricket fraternity for strong support in 2024)

Latest update December 25th, 2024 12:25 AM

Kaieteur Sports– With the year winding down, the Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) has sent its gratitude to the cricket community which has helped in a number of ways to make the endeavors of the Ancient County Board a success in 2024.

The BCB has thanked their players, clubs, members and stakeholders for making 2024 a success as they head into the new year.

The BCB via social media sent its gratitude to the respective entities involved in making the calendar year fruitful. The board thanked parent company the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) for their support throughout the year, which has added to their successful season.

BCB also took the time out to hail their players, clubs and coaches involved in the continued development of cricket in and across Berbice, especially with a packed 2025 projected.

The Annual General Meeting (AGM) held recently in Rose Hall also capped off a good year for the president and executives, who outlined a number of strategic and developmental plans which will be geared towards the continued growth of its players and the brand attributed to Berbice cricket.

Meanwhile, the BCB has also confirmed that both the Ivan Madray T20 Memorial semi-finals and the Dr. Dukki Under-15 tournament for Zones B and C are on hold due to the inclement weather and will have their resumptions announced in the future.

