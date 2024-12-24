Young Warriors Cricket Club fulfills its annual hamper project, compliments of Ishwar Singh

Latest update December 24th, 2024 4:10 AM
Dec 24, 2024 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – Once again the Young Warriors Cricket Club of Cumberland Village, East Canje, Berbice in partnership with Ishwar Singh of GuyBiz, distributed over 30 food hampers to the elderly in the East Canje area. Each hamper cost was $25,000.
This initiative started several years ago and is always funded by Singh. The wicketkeeper/batsman is a long serving member of club. The former Berbice youth cricketer stated that he feels a sense of joy doing this annual charity in the community he born. The club is pleased to partner with Singh and wish him more success in his business and personal life.
The YWCC is in the process of rebuilding after a few years of inactivity. The fences, landfilling and washroom facilities were recently done by the Government through Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports. The club plans to complete the outfield, repair the pavilions and aggressively increase its membership, youths in particular.
Over the years, and in a short period of time, the club produced batting star Shimron Hetmyer along with Gajanand Singh, Damodar Daesrath, Richard Ramdehol, Kwesi Maltay and many other Berbice, Guyana and West Indies cricketers, and at all levels. The YWCC won several tournaments in Berbice and Guyana and was twice voted as club of the year at the Guyana Cricket Board annual awards ceremony.
Dec 24, 2024Kaieteur Sports – The Maid Marian Wheat Up Women’s Cup 2024 has reached a pivotal stage as four teams have officially advanced to the semi-finals, continuing their quest for championship...
Dec 24, 2024
Dec 24, 2024
Dec 24, 2024
Dec 24, 2024
Dec 23, 2024
Peeping Tom… Kaieteur News- The City of Georgetown is stink, dirty and disordered. It is littered with garbage, overwhelmed... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News- The year 2024 has underscored a grim reality: poverty continues to be an unyielding... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]