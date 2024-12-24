Latest update December 24th, 2024 4:10 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Young Warriors Cricket Club fulfills its annual hamper project, compliments of Ishwar Singh

Dec 24, 2024 Sports

Kaieteur Sports – Once again the Young Warriors Cricket Club of Cumberland Village, East Canje, Berbice in partnership with Ishwar Singh of GuyBiz, distributed over 30 food hampers to the elderly in the East Canje area. Each hamper cost was $25,000.

Ishwar Singh.

Ishwar Singh.

This initiative started several years ago and is always funded by Singh. The wicketkeeper/batsman is a long serving member of club. The former Berbice youth cricketer stated that he feels a sense of joy doing this annual charity in the community he born. The club is pleased to partner with Singh and wish him more success in his business and personal life.

The YWCC is in the process of rebuilding after a few years of inactivity. The fences, landfilling and washroom facilities were recently done by the Government through Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports. The club plans to complete the outfield, repair the pavilions and aggressively increase its membership, youths in particular.

Over the years, and in a short period of time, the club produced batting star Shimron Hetmyer along with Gajanand Singh, Damodar Daesrath, Richard Ramdehol, Kwesi Maltay and many other Berbice, Guyana and West Indies cricketers, and at all levels. The YWCC won several tournaments in Berbice and Guyana and was twice voted as club of the year at the Guyana Cricket Board annual awards ceremony.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | December, 2nd, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Semi-Finals line up set for Maid Marian Wheat Up Women’s Cup 2024

Semi-Finals line up set for Maid Marian Wheat Up Women’s Cup 2024

Dec 24, 2024

Kaieteur Sports – The Maid Marian Wheat Up Women’s Cup 2024 has reached a pivotal stage as four teams have officially advanced to the semi-finals, continuing their quest for championship...
Read More
Young Warriors Cricket Club fulfills its annual hamper project, compliments of Ishwar Singh

Young Warriors Cricket Club fulfills its annual...

Dec 24, 2024

Chase’s Academic lift 2024 KFC Goodwill Int’l Title

Chase’s Academic lift 2024 KFC Goodwill Int’l...

Dec 24, 2024

Remaining teams in the inaugural K&S/One Guyana National Futsal Championship receive new kits

Remaining teams in the inaugural K&S/One...

Dec 24, 2024

Capital FC, Hi Stars, Silver Shattas win as Rockstone draw to reach quarterfinals

Capital FC, Hi Stars, Silver Shattas win as...

Dec 24, 2024

Renuka, Mandhana consign West Indies to record loss

Renuka, Mandhana consign West Indies to record...

Dec 23, 2024

Features/Columnists

  • This is our city

    Peeping Tom… Kaieteur News- The City of Georgetown is stink, dirty and disordered. It is littered with garbage, overwhelmed... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]