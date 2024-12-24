Young Warriors Cricket Club fulfills its annual hamper project, compliments of Ishwar Singh

Kaieteur Sports – Once again the Young Warriors Cricket Club of Cumberland Village, East Canje, Berbice in partnership with Ishwar Singh of GuyBiz, distributed over 30 food hampers to the elderly in the East Canje area. Each hamper cost was $25,000.

This initiative started several years ago and is always funded by Singh. The wicketkeeper/batsman is a long serving member of club. The former Berbice youth cricketer stated that he feels a sense of joy doing this annual charity in the community he born. The club is pleased to partner with Singh and wish him more success in his business and personal life.

The YWCC is in the process of rebuilding after a few years of inactivity. The fences, landfilling and washroom facilities were recently done by the Government through Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports. The club plans to complete the outfield, repair the pavilions and aggressively increase its membership, youths in particular.

Over the years, and in a short period of time, the club produced batting star Shimron Hetmyer along with Gajanand Singh, Damodar Daesrath, Richard Ramdehol, Kwesi Maltay and many other Berbice, Guyana and West Indies cricketers, and at all levels. The YWCC won several tournaments in Berbice and Guyana and was twice voted as club of the year at the Guyana Cricket Board annual awards ceremony.