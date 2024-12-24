Semi-Finals line up set for Maid Marian Wheat Up Women’s Cup 2024

Latest update December 24th, 2024 4:10 AM

Kaieteur Sports – The Maid Marian Wheat Up Women’s Cup 2024 has reached a pivotal stage as four teams have officially advanced to the semi-finals, continuing their quest for championship glory. Leading the charge are Guyana Defence Force A, Fruta Conquerors FC, Guyana Defence Force B, and Police Force A, each proving their strength and resilience in the competition so far.

Fruta Conquerors FC are one of the top teams so far in the League.

The Guyana Defence Force A team take a group photo.

The excitement on the field was palpable during quarter-final clashes. Fruta Conquerors FC showcased their tenacity with a 1-0 victory against Herstelling Raiders FC in a closely contested match. Their goal was scored by Fiona Gibbs. In another nailbiting encounter, Anastasia Horsam of the Guyana Defence Force B netted a goal as they triumphed 1-0 over the Junior Lady Jags, solidifying their position as strong contenders for the title.

The tournament, which has brought together some of the best talents in local women’s football, has also provided a platform for players to share their voices. Reflecting on the experience, many players expressed gratitude for the opportunity to compete while emphasizing the need for continued investment in the women’s game.

Action in the match between Fruta Conquerors FC and Herstelling Raiders FC.

Aliyah Christie of the Guyana Defence Force B shared, “We’re looking for furthermore sponsors to invest in women’s football (and) we’d like to thank NAMILCO and GBI for making this tournament possible.”

As anticipation builds for the semi-finals, the focus shifts to the rivalries ahead. With each team bringing unique strengths to the competition, fans are promised an exhilarating continuation of the tournament.

The semi-finals and finals of the Maid Marian Wheat Up Women’s Cup 2024 are scheduled to take place on Saturday, January 4, 2025, at the National Training Facility in Providence. Fans are invited to witness the culmination of the tournament.

 

Leave a Reply

Features/Columnists

  • This is our city

    Peeping Tom… Kaieteur News- The City of Georgetown is stink, dirty and disordered. It is littered with garbage, overwhelmed... more

