EPA waives environmental study for construction, installation of transmission lines and substations for gas plant

Kaieteur News- The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has determined that the construction and installation of transmission lines and substations for the gas plant will not require an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA).

In a notice published on December 19, the agency said it screened an application by the Guyana Power and Light for project stated above which will allow for upgrades to the transmission lines at the Gas-to-Energy (GTE) Wales Project Site to Demerara River, Amalia Falls Corridor (East Bank Demerara) starting at Garden of Eden and ending at Goedverwagting on the East Coast Demerara and GTE Project Site at Wales, West Bank Demerara to Vreed-en-Hoop.

According to the EPA this project will not significantly affect the environment, and is therefore exempt from the requirement to conduct an EIA.

It gave four reasons for its decisions, explaining that air quality will not be significantly affected since particulate matter emissions during the construction phase are primarily short-term, localised, and mitigable. Additionally, dust control measures such as dampening the work area, covering loose soil (small particles), and implementing water spraying systems to suppress dust emissions will be employed. “The emissions are not expected to exceed the World Health Organization standards,” the EPA said.

Meanwhile, it noted that noise and vibration will not be significant and is expected primarily from activities associated with the establishment of the transmission lines. Noise during construction will be short-term, localised, and mitigable.

There will be minimal clearing of natural vegetation as the Right of Way (RoW) will not be in any sensitive ecosystem. Additionally, no process water/effluent will be generated. The EPA was keen to note that its decision is in no way an indication that the project is approved. Any person who may be affected by the proposed project may lodge an appeal against the Agency’s decision not to require an EIA within 30 days of the publication of the Notice. Appeals against the decision should be addressed to: The Chairman, The Environmental Assessment Board E-mail: [email protected] or Website: www.epaguyana.org.

The Transmission Lines and Substation for the Guyana Integrated NGL Plant and 300 MW combined cycle gas turbine (CCGT) Power Plant Project, are geared at evacuating and transmitting bulk power generated by the 300 MW GTE CCGT Power Plant for distribution at three points of interconnection with existing substations. This will feed into the existing National Grid, and three new substations that will distribute electricity directly to customers within their vicinity. Additionally, the project also caters to upgrade two existing 69 kV transmission lines and expand one substation.

