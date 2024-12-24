Chase’s Academic lift 2024 KFC Goodwill Int’l Title

Kaieteur Sports – Chase’s Academic Foundation achieved the highest honour in local secondary school football championships by clinching the 2024 KFC Goodwill International Football Series title for the first time in its five-year history.

Chase defeated Trinidad and Tobago’s Southern and Intercol champions, St. Benedict’s College, 8-7 on penalty kicks after a hard-fought 0-0 draw in the final. The dramatic sudden-death penalty shootout ended with a costly miss by the Trinidadian midfielder, securing Chase’s Academic Foundation their historic victory.

Both teams performed impressively throughout the series. St. Benedict’s College went undefeated until the final, while Chase’s Academic Foundation rebounded spectacularly after losing 3-1 to St. Benedict’s in a preliminary match. The eventual champions showcased their resilience with a thrilling 5-4 victory against Jamaica’s Clarendon College in the semi-finals before triumphing in Sunday evening’s final in front of a large and enthusiastic Ministry of Education (MoE) crowd.

The final was a tense affair, with both teams squandering several chances to score during regulation and extra time. Despite the valiant efforts of both captains, the match ended in a 0-0 stalemate, pushing the contest to penalties. The penalty shootout captivated the audience for an audacious 45 minutes as both teams traded successful conversions until the sudden-death phase. Ultimately, a missed penalty by the Trinidadian midfielder handed Chase’s Academic Foundation their first-ever KFC Goodwill title, adding to their remarkable 2024 achievements, which include victories in the Petra U14, Milo, and RBL U18 Championships.

During the presentation ceremony, individual accolades were also distributed. Jamaica’s Nicholy Forbes earned the Most Goals award for his outstanding tally of thirteen goals throughout the competition. Chase’s Flavio La Rose was named Best Goalkeeper, while the tournament MVP award went to Rayon Krammer, who received an all-expenses-paid, three-month training stint with Futebol Real in Brazil.

The seven-day tournament was a goal fest, with 138 goals scored across all matches, including an 11-goal thriller between Clarendon College and Guyana’s Annai Secondary. The Trinidad giants settled for the runner-up position for the third consecutive year, while 2023 champions, Clarendon College clinched the third place spot defeating Annai Secondary 7-2.

This prestigious event was made possible through the generous sponsorship of the KFC franchise, along with support from ANSA McAL Distribution (Lucozade brand), MVP Sports, SkyTec Enterprise, Royal International Hotel, Tiger Rentals, the Ministry of Culture, Youth, and Sports, and the Ministry of Education.