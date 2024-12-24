$1.2B in contracts awarded for construction of Kaneville Secondary School

Kaieteur News- Several contracts totalling $1.2 billion has been awarded for the construction of the Kaneville Secondary School, the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) announced on its website.

The awards for the Ministry of Education project were made on December 14, 2024, and encompass multiple blocks for the new educational facility.

Sheriff Construction received the largest single contract, valued at $418.22 million, to construct a portion of the school.

Meanwhile, You Nailed It Construction secured two contracts: $27 million for Block I and $148 million for Block J. D&S Construction was awarded $116.56 million for Block F, while JK Enterprise Inc. won two contracts totaling $225 million—$115 million for Block G and $110 million for Block H. JD’s Construction Company also secured two contracts: $48.26 million for Block D and $109.05 million for Block E. Additionally, A. Ograsein & Sons was awarded $74.38 million for Block A, and NP Contracting & Transport Services received $39.76 million for Block C.

Back in October during the opening of the project, NPTAB had announced that the construction of the Kaneville Secondary School is estimated to cost $691,280,899. It was also stated that the project will be done in several blocks (A to K) and a total of eight contractors have applied for the project.

With $74.4 billion allocated this year towards the construction, rehabilitation, extension, and maintenance of educational facilities across the country among other projects, it was reported that the Ministry of Education had embarked on a very aggressive programme to ensure that all children have access to secondary education.

