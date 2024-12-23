Latest update December 23rd, 2024 12:58 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Let’s not take Christ out of Christmas

Dec 23, 2024 Letters

Dear Editor,

For unto you is born this day in the city of David a Saviour, who is Christ the Lord.

— Luke 2:11

Christmas is the celebration of Christ’s birth. Christ was born in early Spring, but December 25th is when we celebrate His birth. Some countries have two days for their Christmas celebration, December 25th and 26th.

The word “Christ” comes from the Latin word “Christus” which comes from the Hebrew word “Anointed” or “Messiah”. A few years ago, the word “Christmas” became a politically correct word again. Prior there was the avoidance of the use of the word “Christ” in Christmas. Lately I have been seeing a new trend— to avoid saying “Christmas”, the words “Feliz Navidad” are being used.  The true meaning of Christmas is Christ. Christmas is more than all the festivities. Christ was born in a lowly manger to save mankind from their sin. This was the meaning of the first Christmas celebrated by a Heavenly Host. Let’s not take Christ out of Christmas. “Joy to the world, the Lord has come”. A blessed Christmas to everyone!

Regards,

Daniel Singh

(Let’s not take Christ out of Christmas)

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | December, 2nd, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

 

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Chase Academy squares off with St Benedict’s College ahead of today’s final

Chase Academy squares off with St Benedict’s College ahead of...

Dec 22, 2024

-Petra-KFC Goodwill Int’l Series concludes day at MoE Kaieteur Sports- The two main contenders in the KFC International Under-18 Secondary Schools Goodwill Football Series faced off yesterday ahead...
Read More
Cliff Anderson Sports Hall to showcase Dharry/Allicock fight-card

Cliff Anderson Sports Hall to showcase...

Dec 22, 2024

Topp XX, Winners Connection advance to last eight, Botafago crush Net Rockers 9-4

Topp XX, Winners Connection advance to last...

Dec 22, 2024

Regal Stationery onboard with inaugural One Guyana Berbice Softball Cup

Regal Stationery onboard with inaugural One...

Dec 22, 2024

Power outage disrupts Thursday night play; 8 matches slated for tonight

Power outage disrupts Thursday night play; 8...

Dec 22, 2024

Dookie XI overcome North Soesdyke by five wickets in T20 fixture

Dookie XI overcome North Soesdyke by five wickets...

Dec 22, 2024

Features/Columnists

  • Policy-making by neglect

    Peeping Tom…  Kaieteur News- The ease with which Bharrat Jagdeo, General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]