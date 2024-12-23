Latest update December 23rd, 2024 12:58 AM
Dec 23, 2024 Letters
Dear Editor,
For unto you is born this day in the city of David a Saviour, who is Christ the Lord.
— Luke 2:11
Christmas is the celebration of Christ’s birth. Christ was born in early Spring, but December 25th is when we celebrate His birth. Some countries have two days for their Christmas celebration, December 25th and 26th.
The word “Christ” comes from the Latin word “Christus” which comes from the Hebrew word “Anointed” or “Messiah”. A few years ago, the word “Christmas” became a politically correct word again. Prior there was the avoidance of the use of the word “Christ” in Christmas. Lately I have been seeing a new trend— to avoid saying “Christmas”, the words “Feliz Navidad” are being used. The true meaning of Christmas is Christ. Christmas is more than all the festivities. Christ was born in a lowly manger to save mankind from their sin. This was the meaning of the first Christmas celebrated by a Heavenly Host. Let’s not take Christ out of Christmas. “Joy to the world, the Lord has come”. A blessed Christmas to everyone!
Regards,
Daniel Singh
(Let’s not take Christ out of Christmas)
