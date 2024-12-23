Cutlass gang invades Superbet, chops two

Kaieteur News- Businessman Claude Stuart is seeking justice after a cutlass gang, on Thursday, chopped his wife and a customer during an invasion of a Superbet outlet at Castello Housing Scheme, Georgetown.

The invasion was captured on security cameras mounted on nearby buildings. Following a slow response by Police, the businessman decided to upload some of the footage on a Facebook page demanding justice.

The gang of cutlass-wielding men brutally attacked one of Stuart’s customers, chopping the person multiple times to the back. Outnumbered, the customer sought refuge in the business place, but his attackers forced their way in and continued to chop him. During the brutal attack, they also assaulted Stuart’s wife, who was behind the counter at the time. Reports are that they beat the woman with what looked like a shotgun. The businessman claimed that she was also chopped and the assailants even threatened to kill her.

However, one of the attackers was reportedly injured during the chopping spree. His accomplices helped him out of the building, while the woman reportedly managed to escape by running through the front door. It also allowed the customer enough time to hide and secured himself inside the building from the gang. The attackers returned, but after they could not find him they left. A few minutes later the customer emerged from the shop with a badly disfigured arm.

Investigations are ongoing.

