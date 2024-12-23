Latest update December 23rd, 2024 3:40 AM
Dec 23, 2024 News
Kaieteur News- Businessman Claude Stuart is seeking justice after a cutlass gang, on Thursday, chopped his wife and a customer during an invasion of a Superbet outlet at Castello Housing Scheme, Georgetown.
The invasion was captured on security cameras mounted on nearby buildings. Following a slow response by Police, the businessman decided to upload some of the footage on a Facebook page demanding justice.
The gang of cutlass-wielding men brutally attacked one of Stuart’s customers, chopping the person multiple times to the back. Outnumbered, the customer sought refuge in the business place, but his attackers forced their way in and continued to chop him. During the brutal attack, they also assaulted Stuart’s wife, who was behind the counter at the time. Reports are that they beat the woman with what looked like a shotgun. The businessman claimed that she was also chopped and the assailants even threatened to kill her.
However, one of the attackers was reportedly injured during the chopping spree. His accomplices helped him out of the building, while the woman reportedly managed to escape by running through the front door. It also allowed the customer enough time to hide and secured himself inside the building from the gang. The attackers returned, but after they could not find him they left. A few minutes later the customer emerged from the shop with a badly disfigured arm.
Investigations are ongoing.
(Cutlass gang invades Superbet, chops two)
Dec 23, 2024(Cricinfo) – After a T20I series that went to the decider, the first of three ODIs between India and West Indies was a thoroughly one-sided fare. The hosts dominated from start to finish...
Dec 23, 2024
Dec 23, 2024
Dec 23, 2024
Dec 23, 2024
Dec 22, 2024
Peeping Tom… Kaieteur News- Georgetown was plunged into shock and terror last week after two heinous incidents laid... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News- The year 2024 has underscored a grim reality: poverty continues to be an unyielding... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]