Toy gun bandit shot dead, accomplice escapes

Kaieteur News- A 17-year-old bandit was shot dead on Friday after his accomplice reportedly opened fire on a security guard during a robbery along Aubrey Barker Road, South Ruimveldt, Georgetown.

The dead teen has been identified as Carl Rolland Reid of the Tucville Squatting Area, Georgetown. He was shot dead around 21:10hrs while his accomplice escaped. Next to his bullet ridden body police found a toy gun and inside his pants crotch was a cell phone he had stolen from a woman and her daughter just moments before he was killed.

According to police, Reid and his accomplice were on a black motorcycle bearing registration number CL 7753 when they attacked and robbed the victims, a 45-year-old woman and her 15-year-old daughter on Aubrey Barker Road.

Police said that the mother and daughter were standing on the northern side of the junction, Aubrey Barker Road, and Kaikan Street, North Ruimveldt, waiting for transportation to go home, when Reid and his accomplice pounced on them.

Both men got off the motorcycle and pointed their guns at the victims demanding that they hand over their belongings.

Fearful for their lives, the woman gave them her $65,000 cellphone and her handbag containing $12,000 while they took her daughter’s $35,000 gold chain, her $200,000 cellphone and her handbag containing $4000.

Meanwhile, a 30-year-old security officer, guarding a nearby Chinese Supermarket saw what was going on and decided to step out of his guard hut armed with a 9MM pistol.

“As the Supernumerary Constable stepped out of the hut, one of the suspects discharged four rounds in his direction,” police said, before adding that the man returned fire emptying his clip of 15 rounds.

The teenager fell to the ground and remained motionless while his accomplice retreated and escaped on the motorcycle.

Patrol ranks on motorcycles were immediately notified and began trailing the accomplice. They got close to him along Nutmeg Street, Festival City but he ditched the motorcycle and ran away. Ranks took possession of the motorcycle and lodged it at the East La Penitence Police Station.

At the crime scene, detectives were gathering information and evidence when they found one of the victims’ cellphones in the dead bandit’s crotch and a toy gun next to his body.

Meanwhile, the dead bandit’s relatives arrived shortly after, before his body was removed by the undertakers. The relatives cried as they saw the motionless teen on the roadway. Some onlookers sympathized with them but others scolded them.

The robbery and his shooting death were recorded on nearby security cameras. Footage has been extracted and is currently being reviewed by investigators.

