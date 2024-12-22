Latest update December 23rd, 2024 1:11 AM
Dec 22, 2024 News
Kaieteur News- A motorcyclist was injured on Friday night after he was struck by a minibus on Saffon and Sussex Streets, Georgetown.
Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) footage showed that the accident occurred at 19:15h. The motorcyclist was traveling in a southern direction and attempted to cross the street. He was observed checking for oncoming traffic and when it was clear, he proceeded to cross.
However, a minibus traversing in the opposite lane, suddenly entered the motorcyclist’s path hitting him, causing him to be thrown off the motorcycle. The injured man was seen laying on the pavement as public-spirited citizens offered assistance.
The man appeared to have received injuries to his left leg.
(Man injured in motorcycle and bus crash)
