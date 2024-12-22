Latest update December 23rd, 2024 1:11 AM

Man injured in motorcycle and bus crash

Dec 22, 2024 News

Kaieteur News- A motorcyclist was injured on Friday night after he was struck by a minibus on Saffon and Sussex Streets, Georgetown.

Screenshots from the CCTV footage after the minibus collided with the motorcyclist

Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) footage showed that the accident occurred at 19:15h. The motorcyclist was traveling in a southern direction and attempted to cross the street. He was observed checking for oncoming traffic and when it was clear, he proceeded to cross.

However, a minibus traversing in the opposite lane, suddenly entered the motorcyclist’s path hitting him, causing him to be thrown off the motorcycle. The injured man was seen laying on the pavement as public-spirited citizens offered assistance.

Screenshots from a video showing the aftermath of the accident

The man appeared to have received injuries to his left leg.

(Man injured in motorcycle and bus crash)

