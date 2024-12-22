Cliff Anderson Sports Hall to showcase Dharry/Allicock fight-card

Kaieteur Sports- Guyanese fight fans will officially celebrate their ‘Boxing Day’ this year December 28 at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall, as the biggest boxing event of 2024 featuring Guyanese boxing pros Elton Dharry and Kevin Allicock.

Dharry faces one of his toughest opponents, the undefeated knock-out Colombian artist Randy Ramirez, in his last fight before he steps into the ring to once again challenge for a world title.

This post-Christmas boxing spectacle is set to be a milestone event for the newly refurbished venue, which is undergoing significant upgrades to meet international standards.

When completed, the upgrades include a fully air-conditioned facility, state-of-the-art lighting, enhanced seating, and secure parking, ensuring an unparalleled experience for fans.

According to the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport, the main sponsor of the card, “The government has invested heavily into developing world-class facilities to host top-quality events that meet international standards. We are extremely excited to have this fantastic boxing card be the first major sporting event to showcase the upgrades at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall.”

President of the Guyana Boxing Board of Control, Peter Abdool, echoed the sentiment, stating,

“The commitment shown by the Ministry of Sport towards the development and promotion of boxing has made a tremendous difference for the sport. To open this fabulous facility with an Elton Dharry/Keevin Allicock card, will certainly give fans a night to remember.”

The night promises to be a showcase of talent, with the main event featuring Dharry versus Ramirez and additional bouts, including rising Olympic star Keevin Allicock. Fans can also look forward to four action-packed amateur fights starting at 7:00 PM.

This boxing card is brought to you by Elton Dharry Promotions, Nexgen Global Promotions, and the Guyana Boxing Board of Control, with sponsorship from the Ministry of Culture, Youth, and Sport and Nal’s Nest.

Tickets will be available at the gates on the night of the event. General Admission: GYD $3,000; Ringside: GYD $4,000

Don’t miss this historic night of boxing at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall, as Guyana rallies behind Elton Dharry on his journey to world title glory.

