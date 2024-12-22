Citizens file Court action against Exxon’s 7th oil project

Kaieteur News- Two citizens have filed legal action against the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for failing to ensure the impacts of ExxonMobil’s seventh oil project- Hammerhead- is properly assessed.

Attorneys-at-Law Melinda Janki, Tim Prudhoe, Anna-Kay Brown and Suzanne Bullen are representing two citizens, Wintress Morris and Joy Marcus.

In a statement on Saturday, the citizens explained that the EPA has issued a Terms of Reference (TOR) for the Hammerhead Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) which does not take into account the impact of greenhouse gas pollution from burning the associated oil and gas from the proposed development into account.

They pointed out that burning the oil/ gas will result in the release of large amounts of greenhouse gas pollution. This will not only cause harm to animals and plants but the entire planet, the plaintiffs noted.

According to Morris and Marcus, their lawyer, Melinda Janki had written several letters to the Executive Director of the Agency, Kemraj Parsram reminding him that the TOR for the Hammerhead EIA must identify, describe and evaluate the direct and indirect effects of the project.

“We all know that the Hammerhead oil /gas will be burned for energy. Mr. Parsram and the Agency have a duty to assess the impacts of that pollution in line with the requirements of the Environmental Protection Act. Otherwise, they cannot make a proper decision about Hammerhead,” the citizens argued.

They however pointed out, “As citizens of Guyana, every one of us has a right to know how this Hammerhead pollution will affect us and our families. What harm will pollution do to our children? What harm will it do to our fisherfolk? What harm will pollution do to the elderly and the vulnerable in our society? What will it do to the climate and the ocean? We demand answers.”

Morris and Marcus said they were very concerned that EPA is once again putting the interests of ExxonMobil Guyana Ltd. above the wellbeing and prosperity of the Guyanese people.

Further, they noted their disappointment that the Executive Director ignored their lawyer’s letters and did not correct the terms of reference for the EIA. “He did not give any reasons. Last year in the unlimited parent company guarantee case the High Court criticised the Agency for taking refuge in silence, avoidance and concealment. This year they are doing the same thing. Like they don’t care,” the citizens argued.

They believe that Parsram and the EPA are not only disrespecting Guyanese people but disrespecting the law.

They reasoned, “The Agency is a public body. It is supposed to protect Guyana and the Guyanese people. It is supposed to make sure that developmental activities are properly assessed for the harm they do. Our constitution gives us a right to sustainable development. We are not antidevelopment. We are saying let us do development right. Follow the rules. You cannot know what is right and then do wrong. When public bodies like the Agency do not do their job, we have a right as Guyanese to stand up and hold them to account.”

Kaieteur News previously reported that the Terms and Scope for the EIA of Exxon’s seventh project was prepared by the EPA.

About Hammerhead

In the Project Summary submitted by Exxon to the EPA, the company explained that the project is expected to add 120,000 to 180,000 barrels of oil per day production capacity. The Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessel will be capable of storing approximately 1.4 to 2 million barrels of oil. Third-party oil tankers will be scheduled to offload the oil from the FPSO, making the oil available for export to the international market.

Hammerhead is located in the south-central portion of the Stabroek Block, approximately 160 km from Georgetown. Current plans include drilling via drill ships to produce oil using approximately 14 to 30 production and injection wells. Production is expected to begin in 2029 subject to the necessary regulatory approvals and operate for at least 20 years.

