West Indies Falter in Disheartening Series Loss to Bangladesh

SportsMax – The West Indies crumbled to a disappointing defeat against Bangladesh in the second T20 International on Tuesday night at the Arnos Vale Ground in St Vincent, surrendering the three-match series with a game to spare. Chasing a modest target of 129, the hosts were bowled out for a paltry 102, falling short by 27 runs.

Bangladesh’s total of 129 for 7 was their lowest-ever successfully defended total against the West Indies while batting first, exposing the home side’s inability to adapt. It was a disciplined effort from Bangladesh’s bowlers, led by Taskin Ahmed’s incisive 3 for 16, with spinners Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, and Tanzim Hasan all claiming two wickets apiece.

West Indies’ chase unravelled almost immediately. Taskin struck twice in the third over, removing Brandon King for 8 and Andre Fletcher for his second consecutive duck in the series. Mahedi then dealt further blows, dismissing Johnson Charles lbw and inducing Nicholas Pooran to edge to slip. By the ninth over, the hosts had crumbled to 42 for 6, with any hope of a comeback slipping away.

Despite Roston Chase’s resistance, which included a few late boundaries, and some support from Akeal Hosein, the West Indies could not claw back into the game. Both fell to the relentless Bangladesh attack as the innings folded in 18.5 overs.

Earlier, the West Indies had managed to keep Bangladesh to a modest total, thanks to strong bowling performances from Akeal Hosein and Roston Chase. Hosein removed Litton Das early in the powerplay, continuing his impressive form, while Chase’s delivery to dismiss Tanzid Hasan was a highlight. However, Shamim Hossain’s unbeaten 35 off 17 balls late in the innings proved decisive, lifting Bangladesh to a defendable total.

The loss marks a series defeat for the West Indies and exposes glaring issues in their batting lineup, which failed to adapt to a pitch offering considerable assistance to the bowlers. Bangladesh’s clinical performance ensured they celebrated their series victory in style, leaving the hosts to reflect on another missed opportunity.

The final match of the series will now serve as a dead rubber, but for the West Indies, it is a chance to salvage some pride after a lacklustre showing on home soil.

Scores: Bangladesh 129 for 7 (Shamim 35*, Mehidy 26, Motie 2-25) beat West Indies 102 (Chase 32, Hosein 31, Taskin 3-16) by 27 runs.

(West Indies Falter in Disheartening Series Loss to Bangladesh)