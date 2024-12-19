IOM head urges balanced migration policies to drive Guyana’s growth

Kaieteur News- In observance of International Migrants Day, held on Wednesday, Eraina Yaw, the head of the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and Deputy Coordinator for IOM Caribbean, called for balanced migration policies that will help harness the full potential of migration to fuel Guyana’s growth.

Yaw emphasised the significant role migration has played in shaping the Caribbean, both historically and in the present, and cites its importance for sustainable development. In a press statement issued on the United Nations Caribbean website, Yaw said, “migration carries profound significance for sustainable development and resilience, not only for Guyana but for the entire Caribbean Community (CARICOM).”

With the focus of harnessing migration for economic growth, the head of IOM stated that Guyana is undergoing an economic transformation, driven by recent oil discoveries and expanding industries. Yaw highlighted that to fully capitalise on this growth, it is crucial to manage labour migration effectively. This includes ensuring that the benefits of economic growth reach all Guyanese citizens. Yaw called for a comprehensive approach that focuses on labour mobility, training, certification, and the recognition of skills, including prior learning.

However, a key challenge identified by Yaw is the issue of “brain drain,” where skilled professionals leave Guyana for better opportunities abroad. This exodus threatens to deplete the country’s talent pool needed for innovation and development. Yaw also noted the opportunity of “brain gain” – the return of skilled professionals who can contribute their expertise to Guyana’s development. The goal, she said, is to create policies that strike a balance between these two forces, ensuring the country can attract and retain talent while benefiting from returning professionals.

Yaw pointed to the growing regional policy initiatives within CARICOM aimed at facilitating the free movement of individuals and skills across the Caribbean. She believes that by embracing this regional framework, Guyana can tap into a diverse talent pool, boosting economic growth and resilience. The policy, she added, strengthens the Region’s collective capacity to address labour market needs.

“Despite the clear benefits of regional cooperation, nationalistic identities can sometimes hinder our progress,” Yaw said in the statement. She stressed the importance of fostering a sense of regional unity, where the success of one CARICOM member state contributes to the prosperity of the entire community. Building this collective identity, she emphasized, is key to overcoming barriers and ensuring sustainable development.

Yaw also underscored the importance of engaging the Guyanese diaspora, which she described as a powerful resource for investment, knowledge transfer, and entrepreneurship. Strengthening connections with the diaspora through targeted programmes can incentivize investment and help skilled Guyanese return home with their expertise and resources to support national development.

On International Migrants Day, Yaw reaffirmed her call for a balanced approach to migration, one that fosters sustainable growth and supports the development of Guyana and the wider Caribbean. She highlighted the need for policies that build the necessary skills for economic growth, balance brain drain with brain gain, leverage CARICOM’s free movement of skills, and promote regional unity. Yaw concluded that only through coordinated efforts and collaboration can the Region unlock the full potential of its human capital and achieve lasting progress for all.

