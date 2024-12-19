Help us to identify this body

Kaieteur News- The Guyana Police Force (GPF) is seeking the public’s assistance to locate a relative to identify a man, who was found dead on October 18, 2024, at the Lusignan Public Road, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

Police in a release issued on Wednesday said, “His body is presently at the Memorial Gardens Funeral Home awaiting family identification and post-mortem.” Anyone with information that can lead to identifying the relatives of the deceased is asked to kindly contact the Police at telephone numbers: 225-8196, 225-2683, 911 or the Memorial Gardens Funeral Home on 223-7317.

