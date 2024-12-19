Latest update December 19th, 2024 3:22 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

GCF eyeing growth across other regions in 2025 following successful Inter-Schools tournament 

Dec 19, 2024 Sports

Kaieteur Sports- The Chess Federation (GCF) following a successful Inter-Schools tournament is eyeing a massive development plan for 2025 with hopes to expand its reach across the country.

President of the GCF Anand Raghunauth is keen on pushing chess into other regions in Guyana.

After the recently concluded competition, Raghunauth during his remarks said meticulous planning with some patience is needed for such a move.

GCF eyeing growth across other regions in 2025 following successful Inter-Schools tournament 

The GCF is keen on growing the sport across schools in other regions as part of their long-term developmental plans. (GCF eyeing growth across other regions)

Having more schools involved increased the competition and learning pool as it relates to growing and expanding the sport across Guyana in an aggressive manner.

Raghunauth added that the GCF has already formulated the necessary blueprints for such a path forward which will profit the fraternity and its upcoming young talents.

Areas such as regions 2, 3, 6 and 10 are on the radar for developing as the next hubs for the sport in 2025.

A detailed initiative for pushing more inter-school competition within chess is another crucial area of identification by the GCF for the new year.

After some stiff two days of competition, Queen’s College dominated the tournament and the GCF lauded not only the winners, but all those who played a role in making the tournament a successful model for learning the essentials of chess, while keeping the young stars sharp and ready.

(GCF eyeing growth across other regions in 2025 following successful Inter-Schools tournament )

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | December, 2nd, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

 

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Thomas’ hat-trick inspires D.C Caesar Fox 10-5 victory, as Annai Sec’ hammer Dolphin

Thomas’ hat-trick inspires D.C Caesar Fox 10-5 victory, as Annai...

Dec 19, 2024

Fifth Annual KFC Goodwill Int’l Football Series Kaieteur Sports-The 2024 KFC Under-18 International Goodwill Football Series, which is coordinated by the Petra Organisation, continued yesterday at...
Read More
Stabroek Ballers, Sparta Boss, Bent Street ‘B’, North East & Unstoppable advance

Stabroek Ballers, Sparta Boss, Bent Street...

Dec 19, 2024

West Indies Falter in Disheartening Series Loss to Bangladesh

West Indies Falter in Disheartening Series Loss...

Dec 19, 2024

Trophy Stall hands over trophies for Kennard Memorial Turf Club Boxing Day Horse Race meet

Trophy Stall hands over trophies for Kennard...

Dec 19, 2024

Omari Glasgow, carrying the hopes and dreams of a Nation to the MLS

Omari Glasgow, carrying the hopes and dreams of a...

Dec 19, 2024

GCF eyeing growth across other regions in 2025 following successful Inter-Schools tournament 

GCF eyeing growth across other regions in 2025...

Dec 19, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]