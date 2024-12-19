GCF eyeing growth across other regions in 2025 following successful Inter-Schools tournament

Kaieteur Sports- The Chess Federation (GCF) following a successful Inter-Schools tournament is eyeing a massive development plan for 2025 with hopes to expand its reach across the country.

President of the GCF Anand Raghunauth is keen on pushing chess into other regions in Guyana.

After the recently concluded competition, Raghunauth during his remarks said meticulous planning with some patience is needed for such a move.

Having more schools involved increased the competition and learning pool as it relates to growing and expanding the sport across Guyana in an aggressive manner.

Raghunauth added that the GCF has already formulated the necessary blueprints for such a path forward which will profit the fraternity and its upcoming young talents.

Areas such as regions 2, 3, 6 and 10 are on the radar for developing as the next hubs for the sport in 2025.

A detailed initiative for pushing more inter-school competition within chess is another crucial area of identification by the GCF for the new year.

After some stiff two days of competition, Queen’s College dominated the tournament and the GCF lauded not only the winners, but all those who played a role in making the tournament a successful model for learning the essentials of chess, while keeping the young stars sharp and ready.

