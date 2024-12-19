Latest update December 19th, 2024 3:22 AM

Diamond beat Covent Garden Secondary in Tapeball cricket match

Dec 19, 2024 Sports

Kaieteur Sports- Diamond Secondary School on Sunday last at the Durban Park Tarmac, won the James Uprising Lewis trophy in a Tapeball cricket tournament staged at the venue.

St. John’s College defeated Covent Garden Secondary in preliminary action.  Covent Garden batted first and scored 73 runs for 6 wickets, Ravin Singh top scored with 51runs, while Lamar Bailey took 4 for 17 in his allotted overs.

Diamond Secondary celebrate their victory. (Diamond beat Covent Garden)

When St. John’s college batted, they reached 48 for 6, with 12 balls left to get the required runs, Shawn Prince, took the Covent Garden bowlers to task as they scored 75runs for 6 wickets to win the sir James aka Uprising Lewis trophy and medals donated by The Trophy Stall.

In the second and final competition, Diamond Sec. School defeated St College to win the Foreign Secretary Trophy.

Diamond Secondary batted first and scored 38 runs in their overs; Akash Roopnarine top scored for Diamond with 23. When St. John’s college batted, they only made 33 runs for 5 wickets in their overs.

St. John’s College team.

The organisers have expressed thanks to all the schools that took part in all the competitions for 2024 and is hoping for sponsors to come on board for 2025 for Tapeball cricket competitions to get more better. Special thanks is extended to the Trophy Stall.

