BCB AGM outlines plans for continued development in 2025

Dec 19, 2024 Sports

Kaieteur Sports- The Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) held their Annual General Meeting (AGM) on December 15, looking ahead as they seek to continue more growth and development with 2025 around the corner.

The AGM was hosted at the Rose Hall Community Centre, where BCB president Dr. Cecil Beharry led the day’s activities.

BCB president Dr. Cecil Beharry.

The BCB head outlined a number of plans which featured goals and ideas to further help boost the state of cricket in the Ancient County; plans which include cricket development, financial development, among other areas which include selection committee objectives, etc.

Apart from plans heading into 2025, a full review of 2024 was among the primary aspects of the meeting. Senior BCB executive Angela Haniff and Secretary Ryan Algu submitted reports on behalf of the board, regarding numerous areas which have been crucial to the BCB during 2024 and going forward.

Other topics including concerns and recommendations were handled by the BCB president directly, as the Ancient County board seeks to continue their growth in the new year.

 

