We are all talented in something

Dear Editor,

I am not sure why the Ministry of Education (MoE) would place such a demotivating reference in the press by way of a key figure in the Ministry who stated, “Editor I respectfully disagree in totality with the position postulated that TVET is for “Dunce” and “Underachievers” and for those who cannot use their hands and brain is a very “dehumanizing” statement, especially in a modern and contemporary society that is rapidly developing, requiring trained, skilled, competitive and a competent labour force to contribute in all aspects of modernization that is currently unfolding, and so TVET is for the minds that are creative, ingenious, bright and smart that will lead interventions/ initiatives that are the yet to be discovered”.

Why is someone from the MoE having young minds reflect on the words “Dunce” and “Underachievers.” This is a very inappropriate and reckless reference. As educators the word “dunce” should have already been removed from their vocabulary.

My late godson, may God bless his soul, never went on to earn a University degree. He was however a very skillful person who used his skills to become an excellent welder. He also built a successful business in the trade. This is what our students who have these talents, and that enjoy the vocational education provided may also achieve. Some may even choose to go further and pursue in depth theoretical and practical knowledge in their chosen fields. Robotics is a growing field that will require such skills. An associate degree is a gateway to further education and for those so inclined it can offer additional opportunities.

We must alter our thinking around intellectual curiosity and capacity. There are those who may be late bloomers and there are those who prefer using their minds to develop other skills. We are not all inclined the same way and no one in the education system should be considering any of their students as a dunce or underachiever. It is the responsibility of the teachers, the parents and the students to work together to discover where the students’ talents are, and which talents the students would enjoy developing. CRG encourages the MoE to not lose sight of the audience of this discussion.

Sincerely,

Mr. Jamil Changlee

