The GDF must always be an apolitical force

Dear Editor

This morning, Tuesday December 17th 2024, I saw a video circulating on social media of Lieutenant Colonel Earl Edghill and officer of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) who is currently performing the duties of Ade de Camp (ADC) to His Excellency Mohamed Irfaan Ali, President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, doing something that in the almost six decades history of the GDF has never been done.

In the video, Lieutenant Colonel Edghill, the President’s ADC introduces himself then proceeded to make a political statement on behalf of the President.

Editor, this senior army officer had no business making such a statement. His military designation is Aide de Camp– (ADC) to the President; as such he is a Staff Officer and Military Advisor to the Commander in Chief.

Some of the roles of an ADC are (1) Personal Assistant: He or she assists in the daily activities of the President they serve; managing schedules, coordinating events, and ensuring that everything runs smoothly during official functions. (2) Ceremonial Duties: They participate in ceremonial functions, standing behind the President or accompanying him. This visibility reinforces the connection between the military and the civilian leadership. (3) Advisor: ADCs may provide advice on military matters and protocol, helping to bridge the gap between civilian and military perspectives. Lt Colonel Edghill had no right making a political statement on behalf of the President of Guyana.

That is the role and function of the Public Information Department of the Office of the President, or any minister of political appointee designated by President Ali. An ADC must never be placed in a position where he or she is directed or ordered to give political statements or act in any way that shows bias or allegiance to any political party in Guyana. The GDF is an apolitical force- nonpartisan; independent. unbiased; nonaligned. It is therefore a travesty, a breach of long-standing ethics for an ADC to be seen making a political statement.

This will be interpreted as the politicization of the military by the ruling party in government and should not be allowed to happen. Lt Colonel Edgehill made a mistake; however, it is now the responsibility of the Chief of the Defence Staff, Brigadier General Omar Khan MSS to advise the Commander in Chief on the role and the scope of duty/duties of the officer assigned by the GDF to be his ADC. Military tradition demands that this error be corrected soonest.

Sincerely

Mark Archer AA

