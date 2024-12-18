Over 8,000 traffic cases recorded in December so far – Police

Kaieteur News- The Guyana Police Force (GPF) said that it processed a total of 8,407 traffic cases from December 1 to December 15, 2024, during enforcement exercises conducted across the country.

From December 1 to December 7, 2024, the GPF made 4,231 traffic-related arrests. According to a press statement issued by police on December 9, 2024, the most common offenses included exceeding the speed limit 695 cases, failure to wear seatbelts 223 cases, Driving Under the Influence (DUI) 99 cases, and violations related to tinted windows 551 cases.

Further offences included, 15 cases of faulty load packing, primarily involving motor lorries transporting construction materials. Additionally, there were 94 instances of drivers failing to wear safety helmets, and 50 cases of driver permitting pillion rider without safety helmet. Police also highlighted that 69 cases were recorded for unlighted motor vehicle in the front and 72 for unlighted motor vehicle at the rear.

On Monday, police reported that from December 8 to 15, 2024 a total of 4,176 traffic cases were recorded. Speeding remained the most prevalent offense with 739 cases, followed by failure to wear seatbelts 204 cases, and non-compliance with safety helmet regulations 158 cases.

Police also recorded 637 offences related to tinted glass, 21 cases of DUI, 41 instances of unlighted motor vehicles in the front, and 64 cases involving unlighted vehicles at the rear. Additionally, there were 29 violations for faulty packing of loads, particularly with motor lorries transporting construction materials being the major contributor. “As far as possible and with deployment of available resources, traffic ranks were out and about seeking to prevent accidents and improve road safety,” police said in the report.

Meanwhile, this publication reported recently that an average of 60 persons, are being charged each week for various traffic offences within the Georgetown Magisterial District. The traffic court in Georgetown sits on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. The most common offences being heard each week are: obscured licence plates, careless driving and dangerous driving.

The offence of having an obscured licence plate carries a maximum fine of $200,000, the same amount as for driving under the influence. On December 11, 2024 court proceedings; eight new matters were called before Magistrate Shivani Lalaram. Three individuals were charged with careless driving and fined $25,000 each. One other defendant was charged with dangerous driving, failure to report an accident and failing to render assistance. This person was fined a total of $50,000—$30,000 for dangerous driving and $10,000 for each of the other offences.

According to court records, persons who are ordered to appear in court for ticketable offences, approximately only 70% typically show up. The remaining 30% have to be summoned and an arrest warrant is issued for those who fail to attend. The court also observed a higher number of traffic cases in November compared to December.

Late last month, President Irfaan Ali had directed the Guyana Police Force (GPF) to take immediate action to tackle various issues on the roadways, including speeding trucks, reckless driving, and drunk driving. His call had come amid a rash of tragic accidents. During a live broadcast, President Ali, accompanied by Police Commissioner (ag) Clifton Hicken, Deputy Police Commissioner Ravindradat Budhram, and Traffic Chief Mahendra Singh, outlined several measures to improve road safety. These include the use of body cameras for police officers to capture video evidence of traffic violations, enhanced CCTV surveillance to track reckless drivers, and stricter penalties for traffic infractions.

