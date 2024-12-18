Glasgow excided for MLS journey with Chicago Fire

-Player signs through 2026, with Club option for 2027 & 2028

Kaieteur News- In a historic moment for Guyana’s football, Omari Glasgow, a 21-year-old winger from the East Coast Demerara village of Beterverwagting (BV), has signed a Major League Soccer (MLS) contract with Chicago Fire FC.

The announcement marks a significant milestone in Glasgow’s burgeoning career and provides a beacon of inspiration for young footballers across the nation.

Glasgow’s contract extends through 2026, with options for 2027 and 2028, ensuring his role as a key player for the Chicago Fire’s First Team in the years to come.

Glasgow’s journey to the MLS has been nothing short of remarkable. Joining Chicago Fire FC II on an MLS NEXT Pro contract in 2022, he quickly established himself as a standout player.

Over three seasons, Glasgow made 62 regular-season appearances, starting in 58 matches and amassing 15 goals and 13 assists.

His consistent performance earned him three First Team appearances in 2024, including his MLS debut on May 4 at Soldier Field against the New England Revolution, making him the first Chicago Fire FC II player to feature in an MLS regular-season game.

Chicago Fire’s Director of Football and Head Coach Gregg Berhalter lauded Glasgow’s potential, saying, “Omari has been a top performer for Chicago Fire FC II for the past three seasons, and we believe that he has significant potential if he continues to stay focused and work hard. This move showcases our commitment to developing young players and providing a clear pathway to the First Team.”

Glasgow’s impact is not confined to club football. At the international level, he is a linchpin for Guyana’s Golden Jaguars, recently becoming Guyana’s all-time leading goal scorer. His standout performances in the CONCACAF Nations League qualifiers against Barbados saw him net three goals, taking his international tally to 20, surpassing the previous mark of 18, set by Nigel ‘Powers’ Codrington.

Glasgow’s exploits in 2024 also earned him prestigious accolades: CONCACAF Nations League Young Player of the Tournament and Top Scorer honours, making him the youngest player in competition history to achieve the latter. With seven goals in five matches, Glasgow solidified his reputation as one of the most exciting young talents in the region.

Reflecting on his journey, Glasgow, speaking exclusively with Kaieteur News, expressed gratitude and ambition, adding, “I worked hard throughout my career to get to this level, at least the MLS for now, and I must say it’s a good feeling. Going forward, it’s just getting playing time and start playing regular MLS Football, and try to transition to one of the top clubs in Europe from the MLS—that’s my goal,”

“It’s a good feeling for my family, since the first time I started playing football. So I just want to say thank you guys, and I’m looking forward to everyone supporting me,” Glasgow said.

Glasgow’s rise to the MLS represents a watershed moment for football in Guyana. His achievements underscore the immense talent present in the country and highlight the importance of creating pathways for players to compete at the highest levels.

As the first Guyanese player to secure such accolades and opportunities, Glasgow is hoping that his journey will undoubtedly inspire a new generation of footballers to dream big and work hard.

For Guyana’s football ecosystem, Glasgow’s signing signals a need for continued investment in youth development programmes and infrastructure to nurture the next wave of talent.

