Clarendon College too good for Dolphin as Annai Sec’ holds Speyside College to 4-all draw

-KFC Goodwill Int’l Football Series heats up today

Kaieteur News- The Petra Organisation’s fifth Annual KFC International Secondary Schools Goodwill Football Series intensified yesterday with two thrilling double-headers at the Ministry of Education (MoE) and Queen’s College (QC) grounds. Jamaica’s Clarendon College delivered a commanding performance, thrashing Dolphin Secondary 11-0 to claim their second victory of the tournament. Meanwhile, St Benedict’s College continued their relentless form, crushing Suriname’s Henry Hassankhan College 6-0. In another heated clash, Region Nine champions Annai Secondary battled Tobago’s Speyside College to a hard-fought draw.

Day two of this captivating football showcase featured four gripping encounters two at QC and the other two at MoE ground, starting with an electrifying 4-4 draw between Annai Secondary and Speyside College.

The match kicked off at a blistering pace, with Speyside dominating possession in the opening stages. Samuel Solomon struck early in the 2nd minute, and Micha Walton doubled the lead in the 27th minute, giving the visitors a 2-0 advantage. However, Annai’s star player, Guy Moses, sparked hope with a clinical finish in the 36th minute to reduce the deficit to 2-1. Speyside’s Daviel Thomas restored their two-goal cushion with a composed finish, making it 3-1. But Annai fought back valiantly, with Hanan Williams netting a superb close-range strike to end the first half trailing 3-2.

The second half saw a spirited Annai turn the tables. Oswen Roth’s 75th-minute equalizer brought the game level, and Sudesh Persaud’s 83rd-minute goal put the hinterland side ahead 4-3. Just when Annai seemed poised for victory, Speyside’s Ajani Stewart delivered a dramatic 90th-minute equalizer, ensuring the spoils were shared.

Later in the day at the same venue, St Benedict’s College showcased their dominance with a clinical 6-0 demolition of Henry Hassankhan College. Adam Pierre and Lyshawn Morris set the tone with early strikes, giving the Trinidadian side a 2-0 lead within five minutes. Elijah David and Akeem James added to the tally, pushing the score to 4-0 by halftime. Candon Burke extended the lead to 5-0, while Kayon Cayenne rounded off the scoring in the second half, sealing a comprehensive victory.

Over at the MoE ground, defending champions Clarendon College delivered a masterclass against Dolphin Secondary, romping to an 11-0 victory. Nicholy Forbes was unstoppable, scoring a sensational seven goals in a one-man show of attacking brilliance. Navar Anderson, Justin Clarke, Chevon Watson, and Dameon Simms each added a goal to complete the rout as the Jamaican outfit maintained their dominant form.

As of press time, Republic Bank U18 champions Chase’s Academic Foundation were set to face Region Seven’s D.C. Caesar Fox Secondary in the day’s final fixture. Detailed coverage of that match will be featured in a subsequent edition.

The 2024 KFC Goodwill Football Series continues today at both venues, promising another slate of exciting clashes. The tournament is proudly sponsored by KFC, with additional support from ANSA McAl Distribution (Lucozade), Royal International Hotel, Tiger Rentals, SkyTec Enterprise, MVP Sports, the Ministry of Education, and the Ministry of Culture, Youth, and Sports.

