Bartica youth group calls for urgent action following tragic death of Toshao Joseph

Dear Editor

The Bartica United Youth Development Group is deeply shocked and saddened by the tragic and untimely death of Toshao Ridley Joseph, a beloved leader and dedicated member of our community. Toshao Joseph, who was brutally stabbed nineteen times on December 16, 2024, at the Signature Inn Hotel in Georgetown, was known to be a kind-hearted, friendly individual who served as a pillar of strength for the people of Tassarene Village and the entire Bartica region. His death is not only a loss to his family and friends but to our entire region.

We extend our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Toshao Joseph during this unimaginable time of grief. The circumstances surrounding his death are horrific, and we stand united in calling for a full forensic investigation to ensure that the truth comes to light and that justice is swiftly served. The Bartica United Youth Development Group is committed to supporting the family of the deceased and urges the authorities to move expeditiously in identifying and apprehending those responsible for this heinous act.

In light of this tragedy, we call on the Government of Guyana to take immediate action to prevent such incidents from happening in the future. We urge the authorities to establish measures aimed at preventing such tragedies from reoccurring, recognizing that while these measures may not fully eliminate the risk, they can greatly reduce the likelihood of similar situations. These measures should specifically include the issuance of gun licenses for Toshaos and similar community leaders, ensuring that those in positions of leadership are provided with the necessary security, similar to that provided to government ministers.

Additionally, we call on the Government to provide immediate financial support for the family of Toshao Joseph to assist with funeral expenses and any other associated costs. The government must ensure that the family is not left to bear this burden during such a difficult time. Psychological support services should also be made available to help the family cope with their profound loss.

Toshao Joseph’s death is an immense loss to the community, and it is particularly heartbreaking that it occurred during the festive season, a time meant for celebration and unity. We stand together as a community to mourn his passing and commit to ensuring that justice is served.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Toshao Joseph as they navigate this painful loss. We remain hopeful that justice will prevail, and that necessary steps will be taken to prevent such tragedies in the future.

Regards

Bartica United Youth Development Group

