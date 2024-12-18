$100k bail for Bartica bailiff on fraud charge

Kaieteur News- A 29-year-old bailiff employed at the Bartica Magistrates’ Court was on Wednesday placed on $100,000 bail after he was charged with obtaining money by false pretence charge.

Alonzo Melville, of Byderabo Road, Bartica, is accused of defrauding Jasmine Mohammed, a 29-year-old gold miner from Karrau Village, Upper Cuyuni River, in September 2024.

Melville appeared before Magistrate Teriq Mohamed who read the charge to Melville, which is in violation of Section 194 of the Criminal Law (Offences) Act, Chapter 08:01.

The bailiff pleaded not guilty to the charge and was granted bail. He is scheduled to return to court on January 31, 2025.

