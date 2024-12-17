YBG’s Titan Bowl XIII and Tertiary Knockout feature nail-biting encounters on penultimate day

-GTI edges NATI in nail-biter

Kaieteur Sports- Youth Basketball Guyana (YBG) year-end basketball events heated up over the weekend, with exciting encounters in the 13th edition of the Titan Bowl and the Tertiary Knockout Basketball Tournament. The competitions, held at the National Gymnasium, showcased the best of young basketball talent from across Guyana, with teams vying for top honours in both the girls’ and boys’ categories.

In the Girls’ Titan Bowl, President’s College (PC) made an emphatic statement by securing their spot in Sunday’s final with a commanding 36-8 victory over The Bishops’ High in the opening match. Leading the charge for PC was Jenelly Paddy, who delivered an all-around performance with 10 points and four rebounds. Key contributions also came from Ronaya Grant, Jemima Moseley, Akeelah Campbell, and Sarah Williams, who each added four points.

Despite the loss, The Bishops’ High saw a strong effort from Rehaicia Romain, who tallied six points and five rebounds. PC’s dominant win set the stage for a thrilling final against perennial rivals Kwakwani Secondary.

Over in the Boys’ leg of the Titan Bowl, intense competition unfolded across several matchups. Queen’s College (QC), Kwakwani Secondary and The Bishops’ High secured spots in the semifinals after impressive victories.

In the opening game, QC edged out President’s College with a 35-22 triumph, driven by stellar performances from Darren Dublin (11 points, three steals) and Allan Patterson (eight points, four rebounds, six steals). Owen Hooper’s defensive prowess added five steals and five points to QC’s effort. Despite the loss, PC’s Mattaniah Fordyce and Romarion Wolfe put up a strong fight.

Kwakwani Secondary then faced off against St. Roses High in a competitive 41-32 contest. Simeon Sinclair led Kwakwani with 11 points and seven rebounds, while Marlon Mendonca and Hayden Sampson added eight points apiece. Cheziah Bernard’s 11 points and Jaden Bacchus’ eight points kept St. Roses in contention, but Kwakwani ultimately prevailed.

The day’s final game saw St. Stanislaus College defeat The Bishops’ High 34-23. Daniel Chisholm delivered a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds for “Saints,” while Ralston Pollard (10 points) and Kadeem Beckles (seven points, four rebounds) supported the effort. Bishops’ Alex Burnett and Aeden Lall gave commendable performances in a valiant but unsuccessful attempt.

Meanwhile, the Tertiary Knockout Tournament also provided its share of drama, with Georgetown Technical Institute (GTI) pulling off a heart-stopping 27-26 win against New Amsterdam Technical Institute (NATI). Peter Langevine starred for GTI with 10 points and seven rebounds, while Aberone Collins and Antwone Nelson contributed seven points each for NATI. Despite their valiant efforts, NATI fell short by a single point, sending GTI to the semifinals.

With the semifinals and finals completed on Sunday last, fans eagerly await detailed coverage of the thrilling conclusion in upcoming editions.

This year’s tournaments were proudly sponsored by Francis-Lau Boyce Construction Co. Ltd, ENET, John Fernandes, the National Sports Commission, and Real Value Supermarket. Their continued support ensures the success of these premier youth basketball events.

