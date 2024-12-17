Three Dr. Balwant Singh Hospital employees charged with embezzling $15M

Kaieteur News- Three employees of the Dr. Balwant Singh Hospital Inc. were, on Monday, charged with embezzling over $15M from the hospital, when they appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court.

The accused were identified as accountants: 23-year-old Shivannie Guyadeen of Belle West, Canal #2, West Bank Demerara (WBD); 21-year-old Kimberly Meenwattie Prasad of Foulis Housing Scheme, East Coast Demerara and the third accused is 23-year-old Randy Persaud of La Grange, WBD.

The trio is accused of stealing approximately $15,791,000 from the hospital between February 12 and December 5, 2024. They were arrested on December 12, 2024, and charged with Larceny by Clerk or Servant.

Senior Magistrate Fabayo Azore read the charges to the defendants. Guyadeen, an Accountant, and Persaud, an Auditor, are jointly charged with stealing $234,000 from the hospital on March 28, 2024. Additionally, Guyadeen is accused of stealing $14,307,000 on February 19 and December 5, 2024. Persaud was charged separately with allegedly stealing $180,000 on May 19, 2024.

Meanwhile, Prasad, who is also an Accountant, is accused of stealing $1,070,000 on January 27 and February 12, 2024.

The three defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges and were granted bail. Persaud’s bail was set at $150,000 for both charges, Prasad’s at $250,000, and Guyadeen’s at $575,000. Persaud was represented by Attorney-at-law Bernard Da Silva, while Guyadeen and Prasad were represented by Attorney-at-law Yuborn Allicock, who made their bail applications.

The defendants are scheduled to return to court on January 27, 2025, for statements.

(Three Dr. Balwant Singh Hospital employees charged with embezzling $15M)