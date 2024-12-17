The First Lady’s Diamond Ball

Dear Editor,

There are matters that come to the notice of citizens which need to be interrogated because they reflect on issues of concern to all Guyanese citizens and in this case women in particular.

For want of a better word, one feature of the ‘entertainment’ on display at the Diamond Ball of an aerial hoop performance by a scantily clad female was an extremely poor choice as it in effect objectified women’s bodies in a way that was shocking, jarring and disturbing, more so as this event was held under the patronage of the First Lady Mrs. Arya Ali.

The benefit of doubt must be given to the First Lady for this unfortunate occurrence as she is known for promoting many well deserving projects of benefit to Guyanese. Not so the Office of the First Lady, who must take blame for this startingly inappropriate display which unfortunately has put the First Lady in a somewhat embarrassing position. The move from lightning up State House in orange, the colour symbolizing hope and commitment for a future free from violence against women and girls to this aerial display objectifying women’s bodies at the First Lady’s Diamond Ball is indeed perplexing.

The Diamond Ball on the 8th of December fell within the United Nations 16 Days of Activism for the Elimination of Violence Against Women and in a context where Guyanese women continue to suffer one of the highest levels of gender-based violence globally with more than one out of every two women in Guyana experiencing such violence. Additionally, during 2024 twelve (12) women were murdered by their intimate partners, 52% of all cases listed for the January Demerara Assizes were sexual offence cases and between April and June, of this year, a total of 478 cases of sexual offences were reported. In these circumstances, this aerial hoop display sends the absolute wrong message to a country where in spite of laws, programmes, initiatives and services, sexual and gender-based violence continues to be widely accepted as normalized behaviour and where attitudes and societal norms which objectify women as sexual objects perpetuates the scourge of sexual and gender-based violence.

Yours truly,

Danuta Radzik

