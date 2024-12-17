Reform the outdated electoral system

Dear Editor,

Reference is made to a missive by one, CA Singh, in which he calls for a modern electoral system in which MPs are directly elected rather than appointed by a party leader (Aug 15). Most European countries and several Asian countries have the PR system. The problem in Guyana has not been the PR system; it has been total, stifling control by the leader of a party on its MPs.

If the MP defies the party’s whip, he can be replaced. The current system is outdated and should be replaced. The direct election of a MP offers some degree of independence from the party leadership, if elected without the support of the party leader, but it is not necessarily the bullet that will slay bad governance.

The nation wants a better system of elections to choose elected officials (national, regional, local) and one that will offer transparency and accountability in governance. In short, people want better governance and an end to corruption. Direct elections do not necessarily guarantee honest, good governance as the party leader still has the power to choose nominees or candidate for the first past the post system. A political system is needed where members of parliament (MPs) can be allowed to function independently of the leadership of parties and be accountable to constituents and the national population rather than to the party. There must be a way for MPs to consult with their constituents as happened in a USA, Canada, UK, India, etc., rather than be beholden to the party leader.

The issue confronting the nation is bigger than PR versus first past the post direct elections to choose MPs. Currently, the leader of the party (leader of list) decides who will sit in parliament. The leader of the list, usually but not required by law, is the party leader except for PNC; the list leader was chosen in 2020 and is David Granger. Jagdeo is leader of the list of the PPP. Shuman is leader of the list for (LJP) and the joinder parties.

In the FPTP system, while the leader will not have the power to replace elected MPs, the party leader decides who will be the nominee or candidate in a constituency going to the polls. And the leader, especially if a populist, also campaigns for the candidate. Even those with impeccable integrity may not get a nomination. The voters cast ballots for the party and/or its populist leader and not necessarily the candidate in a constituency. If a MP deviates from the party, he will not get a nomination at the next election. So MPs remain beholden to the leader unless he is enormously popular and chooses to defy the leader and can win a seat on his own. Independents are not beholden to a party; they are beholden to their constituents and are more likely to act in what is in the best interests of constituents and the nation. But the chance of electing an independent is slim in a racially polarized, party partisan nation like ours.

What the country needs is a political system in which parliament holds the executive accountable. A bicameral legislature with an upper house (as existed prior to 1964) may help to provide better debates in parliament as well as hold the executive to account; better quality people may sit in the Upper House. The challenge would be on selection of the Upper House (Senate) – nominated but by whom (parties, labour, religious groups, civic groups, others?) – not under the control of the political parties.

Another suggestion is constitutional reform to allow independents to run for President and to parliament rather than be required to run as leader of a party. On the face of it, that law is unconstitutional; everyone who is a citizen should be allowed to seek elective office without being mandated to be affiliated with a political party. Political freedom must necessarily involve the freedom not to join or belong to parties as is the case in USA, Canada, South Africa, India, UK, and every democracy. A voter should challenge the law – the court will have no choice but to declare that clause of the constitution as unconstitutional as it violates one’s right to run for office without affiliation. Democracy is freedom of association as well as freedom not to associate with others.

Another idea that can be considered is reform of the list system. It should be by order of preference giving the candidate the option to decline a seat if elected. The leader of the party should not have power to replace MPs; that was the system prior to 2007. While direct election is better than the current system, one has to look at all aspects of an electoral system that produces MPs of independence and integrity.

Yours sincerely,

Vishnu Bisram

(Reform the outdated electoral system)