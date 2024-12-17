Police arrest several in connection with fire that killed Berbice mother and four children – Commander Bacchus

Kaieteur News- Police have arrested several persons in connection with the fire that killed a mother and her four children at No.64 Village, Corentyne, Berbice on November 12, 2024.

The Guyana Fire Service (GFS) determined that the fire was “maliciously set”.

The victims were identified as Hemwatie Singh, a 34-year-old housewife, and her children: 14-year-old Kelvin Ramjattan, 10-year-old Brandon Ramjattan, 11-year-old Cindy Ramjattan, and 2-year-old Tomesh Ramjattan.

Senior Superintendent Shivpersaud Bacchus told Kaieteur News on Monday that, “Several persons were arrested. However, (the) investigations (are) continuing.”

Fire destroyed the home just around 02:00h while the family slept. Kevin Ramjattan, Singh’s 17-year-old son, managed to escape unharmed. He was later taken into Police custody to assist with the ongoing investigation.

At the time of the fire, the children’s father, Rohan Ramjattan, was not at home as he was in Police custody in relation to cattle rustling case.

Kevin told investigators that he was sleeping on the veranda when he was awoken by flames coming from the lower flat, where his father’s car was parked. He rushed downstairs and found his family awake and trying to escape.

“They tried to run out of the house but as they saw the large flames in front of the house, they turned back and went upstairs,” Kevin reportedly said. As a result, they became trapped in the fire.

Kevin further explained that he was unable to call the Police immediately due to a lack of a phone and unresponsive neighbours. He ran to his grandmother’s house for help, but by the time they returned, the house was fully engulfed in flames. He also noted that the steel gate, which he had closed the night before, was found open when he escaped the following morning.

Fire fighters arrived at approximately 3:35h but found the house already consumed by flames. Once the fire was brought under control, the charred remains of the five victims were discovered inside.

