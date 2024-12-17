Guyana among 18 countries in regional alliance to address organised crime

Kaieteur News- Guyana was among 18 countries from Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC) that, on Friday, launched the Alliance for Security, Justice, and Development.

Promoted by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), this unprecedented alliance unites governments, multilateral organisations, and civil society to address organised crime. According to a press release from the IDB, the Alliance will operate on three pillars: protecting vulnerable populations, strengthening security and justice institutions, and reducing illicit markets and financial flows. It will promote evidence-based policies and concrete actions. These are the countries that joined the Alliance: Argentina, Barbados, Belize, Brazil, Chile, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Guatemala, Guyana, Honduras, Jamaica, Panamá, Paraguay, Perú, Suriname, The Bahamas and Uruguay.

“Organised crime operates across borders and demands bold, coordinated regional action. Enhanced collaboration is critical to protect communities, strengthen institutions and capabilities and disincentivize illicit activities across the region,” said IDB President Ilan Goldfajn. “The Alliance for Security, Justice, and Development will enable strategic partnerships and resource mobilization, essential to amplify the impact of our countries’ efforts in addressing organised crime.”

The Alliance will be guided by a steering committee and three technical working groups involving over 20 countries. These groups are already advancing targeted initiatives, including curbing violence and trafficking in at-risk communities, enhancing security systems through technology and collaboration, and curbing illicit markets with advanced tools and coordination.

Additionally, the Alliance also has the participation of eleven organizations, including the Organization of American States (OAS), the International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL), the World Bank, CAF (Development Bank of Latin America and the Caribbean), the Caribbean Development Bank, Caricom IMPACS, the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organized Crime (GI-TOC), the Pan American Development Foundation (PADF), the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), Regional Security System (RSS), and the Italo-Latin American Institute (IILA). These organizations all officially joined the Alliance, signalling a strengthened regional and global commitment and showcasing broad, multisectoral support for this initiative. The Alliance is an evolving initiative that will continue to welcome new partners.

Ecuador will hold the first pro tempore presidency of the Alliance. The IDB will serve as Technical Secretariat, providing strategic support and contributing to mobilizing resources and scaling up effective interventions. To support regional implementation, the Alliance will work through tailored mechanisms. The Alliance was launched at the Regional Security and Justice Summit held in Bridgetown, Barbados, on December 11 and 12.

