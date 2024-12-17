Latest update December 17th, 2024 3:32 AM

GGA provides ground maintenance support for President’s College 

Dec 17, 2024 Sports

Kaieteur Sports– In an effort to help re-launch the golf programme at President’s College (PC), Guyana Golf Association (GGA) president Aleem Hussain in collaboration with Head Mistress Ms. Samantha Success led a rehabilitation campaign which helped to restore two sections of the school’s ground.

Alongside the institute’s Senior Assistant Master, Sir Willon Cameron, who also took advantage of the opportunity to have several students immediately utilize the freshly mowed ground under the watchful eye of veteran player/coach Hussain; the latter along with the Head Mistress helped revamp a section of the schools’ ground which was in need of immediate restoration.

President’s College was amongst the first institutions to implement golf as part of their Physical Education (PE) elective at CSEC. However, owing to the lack of a proper facility to practice, the programme was put on an indefinite hold.

GGA provides ground maintenance support for President's College 

A few students from President’s College alongside as they get ready to run some practice sessions of golf on their newly developed ground with GGA’s Coach Hussain.

According to HM Success, “We truly appreciate the efforts of Mr. Hussain who personally came out to prepare the grounds for our students and took time to provide instruction to our learners. The two grounds that were prepared will greatly assist our school in providing students with access to better playing facilities.”

A few students got their strides in as they were able to put in a mini practice session to commemorate the restoration of a significant part of the school’s outer facility, which going forward should help the sport return to prominence as part of their P.E activities.

Speaking on the occasion, Hussain said the GGA has been aiming to do more off the golf course, something he said still helps to develop the sport as it encourages a much stronger base to which has been evident given the large number of students who opted for Golf as part of their CSEC PE mandates.

GGA provides ground maintenance support for President's College 

Senior Assistant Master, Sir. Willon Cameron giving pointers to one of his students.

“This is a part of our ongoing commitment to ensure that Golf is available to students all over the country, we have provided similar services to other schools even as far away as the Berbice Educational Institute.” said Hussain.

Meanwhile, Hussain said getting more schools involved in the future also means getting more facilities available; at least for the sake of practicing one’s strokes and patience; adding to another crucial area he hopes to focus on; with 2025 approaching.

