Dharry’s Pre-World Title Fight Promises to be Best Boxing Event of 2024

-Allicock poised ahead of battle

Kaieteur News-The highly anticipated Elton Dharry Pre-World Title bout at the National Gymnasium on December 28 promises to be the most explosive boxing event of 2024 with an exciting Pro-Card billed for the event.

Dharry has been one of Guyana’s most prolific and decorated boxing champions, as his name and fierce fighting style pleases crowds all over the world.

The Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport has been a staunch supporter of boxing over the past few years and with the fact that Guyana will host the Dharry’s World Title fight in February, all eyes will be on the country.

“Sports Tourism is a part of our strategic plan to bring attention and tourists to our country,” said Minister Charles Ramson. “We are proud to showcase two of our boxing superstars to close out a fabulous 2024.”

Dharry will step into the ring against an undefeated Colombian Knockout artist Randy Ramirez who has 7 straight KO’s under his belt, and is the last obstacle between Dharry and Guyana’s next World Title.

Asked why he would take on such a tough opponent less than 2 months from the biggest fight of his career Dharry responded,” I have never run from a tough opponent and my fans know that every time I step in the ring, they are in for fireworks as I fight to the last bell.”

The fight card includes Olympic Superstar Keevin Allicock who has promised to put on a dazzling display of boxing, “I am the best fighter in my weight class and I intend to show the world that I will close out 2024 in spectacular fashion, don’t blink or you’ll miss it on December 28.”

Four scintillating amateur bouts will highlight the evening as a prelude to the main bouts of the night. Gates open at 18:00h with a limited number of VIP and Ringside tickets still available; while general admission is only GY$3,000.

