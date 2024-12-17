Latest update December 17th, 2024 3:32 AM

Defending champs Guyana Harpy Eagles commence training camp ahead of 2025 Regional Four-Day season

Dec 17, 2024 Sports

Kaieteur Sports- The Guyana Harpy Eagles have commenced their preparations for the Regional Four-Day Tournament, which bowls off next month-end January 2025.

The defending champs commenced encampment recently with a training session currently underway at the Guyana National Stadium. According to a release from the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB), multiple intense net sessions are planned for the remainder of December.

The Guyana Harpy Eagles have commenced preparations for their title defence ahead of next month’s 2025/26 Regional 4-Day tournament which bowls off in January. 

As part of the selection process, trial matches are set for early January 2025, which will be used not only as preparations but as a measuring stick for the final squad selection.

The first three rounds of the tournament will be hosted in the champ’s backyard at the Guyana National Stadium, providing the necessary home-field conditions for the reigning champions to get off to a good start come late January when the season officially bowls off.

Leave a Reply

