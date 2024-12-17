Blueberry Hill hold defending champions Milerock to 2-2 stalemate, Botafago thrash silver Shattas 7-0 on opening night

UDFA year-end Futsal Championship



Kaieteur Sports- The defending champions Milerock were held to a 2-2 draw, but Botafago impressed with a 7-0 whipping of Silver Shattas to kick start this year’s Upper Demerara Football Association’s $3M Christmas futsal competition which began Sunday night at the Retrieve Hard Court in Mackenzie Linden, following the march past which was witnessed by Mayor of Linden Sharma Solomon and UDFA President Wainwright Bethune among other officials.

To start their pursuit of retaining this championship, Milerock found their opponents a tough one as Blueberry Hill got off to bight start with two goals from the boots of Shaka Louis and Nickosi Julian in the 4th and 5th minutes respectively with Milerock facing a 0-2 deficit.

But veteran Colwyn Drakes with a timely strike in the 9th minute and Mickle Jeffers (10th minute) would pull them out of this hole, to level things of this initial round robin play and escape with a 2-2 tie.

Botafago, after making the final four last year through Jamal Haynes and Sherwin Caesar were jump started to a 2-0 advantage, with Rondel Deutron adding the third goal within the first four minutes of play.

A minute later Amaniki Buntin piled on the pressure to increase it before Malachi Austin added another goal for Botafago to make it 5-0.

Botafago maintained their control to the end as Jermaine Maison polished it off with two more goals for the 7-0 Botafago victory.

Amelia’s Ward and Net Rockers’ fourth game of the night also ended without a winner as the scores were deadlocked 5-5.

Winners Connection then pulled off a solid victory easing past Coomacka 5-2, behind double strikes from Anthony Layne and Jamal Reynolds, with Akeem Caesar notching in the fifth goal for the winners. For Coomacka, Deandre Wilson and Jamal Whyte netted their goals.

To wrap up the opening night’s play Topp XX registered a 4-3 win against last year’s final four club Capital FC, as Rudolph McCalmon scored twice while Amanykia Mayers and Ryan Noel added the other two goals.

Capital FC’s scorers were Mortimer Giddings Jr., Emmanuel Atkins and Romanan Ramsammy.

Six more matches will be played on day two tomorrow (Wednesday) at the tournament venue, Retrieve Hard Court in Linden.

(Blueberry Hill hold defending champions Milerock to 2-2 stalemate, Botafago thrash silver Shattas 7-0 on opening night)

(Blueberry Hill hold)