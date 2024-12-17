Latest update December 17th, 2024 3:32 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Blueberry Hill hold defending champions Milerock to 2-2 stalemate, Botafago thrash silver Shattas 7-0 on opening night

Dec 17, 2024 Sports

UDFA year-end Futsal Championship

Kaieteur Sports- The defending champions Milerock were held to a 2-2 draw, but Botafago impressed with a 7-0 whipping of Silver Shattas to kick start this year’s Upper Demerara Football Association’s $3M Christmas futsal competition which began Sunday night at the Retrieve Hard Court in Mackenzie Linden, following the march past which was witnessed by Mayor of Linden Sharma Solomon and UDFA President Wainwright  Bethune among other officials.

Blueberry Hill hold defending champions Milerock to 2-2 stalemate, Botafago thrash silver Shattas 7-0 on opening night

Mayor of Linden Sharma Solomon (fourth from right) meeting players before the start of the Futsal Championship.

To start their pursuit of retaining this championship, Milerock found their opponents a tough one as Blueberry Hill got off to bight start with two goals from the boots of Shaka Louis and Nickosi Julian in the 4th and 5th minutes respectively with Milerock facing a 0-2 deficit.
But veteran Colwyn Drakes with a timely strike in the 9th minute and Mickle Jeffers (10th minute) would pull them out of this hole, to level things of this initial round robin play and escape with  a 2-2 tie.
Botafago, after making the final four last year through Jamal Haynes and Sherwin Caesar were  jump started to a 2-0 advantage, with Rondel Deutron adding the third goal within the first four minutes of play.
A minute later Amaniki Buntin piled on the pressure to increase it before Malachi Austin added another goal for Botafago to make it 5-0.
Botafago maintained their control to the end as Jermaine Maison polished it off with two more goals for the 7-0 Botafago victory.
Amelia’s Ward and Net Rockers’ fourth game of the night also ended without a winner as the scores were deadlocked 5-5.

Action on opening night of UDFA year-end futsal championship at Retrieve Hard Court.

Winners Connection then pulled off a solid victory easing past Coomacka 5-2, behind double strikes from Anthony Layne and Jamal Reynolds, with Akeem Caesar notching in the fifth goal for the winners. For Coomacka, Deandre Wilson and Jamal Whyte netted their goals.
To wrap up the opening night’s play Topp XX registered a 4-3 win against last year’s final four club Capital FC, as Rudolph McCalmon scored twice while Amanykia Mayers and Ryan Noel added the other two goals.
Capital FC’s scorers were Mortimer Giddings Jr., Emmanuel Atkins and Romanan Ramsammy.
Six more matches will be played on day two tomorrow (Wednesday) at the tournament venue, Retrieve Hard Court in Linden.

(Blueberry Hill hold defending champions Milerock to 2-2 stalemate, Botafago thrash silver Shattas 7-0 on opening night)

(Blueberry Hill hold)

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | December, 2nd, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

 

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Sammy to be appointed as West Indies Senior Men’s Head Coach for all formats

Sammy to be appointed as West Indies Senior Men’s Head Coach for...

Dec 17, 2024

SportsMax – West Indies white ball Head Coach Daren Sammy will also take over the role as head Coach of all West Indies Men’s senior teams as at April 1, 2025, Cricket West Indies (CWI)...
Read More
Bangladesh hold nerve to defend 148 and take 1-0 T20I series lead over West Indies

Bangladesh hold nerve to defend 148 and take 1-0...

Dec 17, 2024

YBG’s Titan Bowl XIII and Tertiary Knockout feature nail-biting encounters on penultimate day

YBG’s Titan Bowl XIII and Tertiary Knockout...

Dec 17, 2024

Chris Dehring appointed Chief Executive Officer of Cricket West Indies

Chris Dehring appointed Chief Executive Officer...

Dec 17, 2024

Dharry’s Pre-World Title Fight Promises to be Best Boxing Event of 2024

Dharry’s Pre-World Title Fight Promises to...

Dec 17, 2024

Blueberry Hill hold defending champions Milerock to 2-2 stalemate, Botafago thrash silver Shattas 7-0 on opening night

Blueberry Hill hold defending champions Milerock...

Dec 17, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]