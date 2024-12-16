Werk-en-Rust transformed with vibrant Mural, community clean-up

Kaieteur News-The Werk-en-Rust, Georgetown community has taken a significant step toward revitalisation and spreading holiday cheer with the completion of a vibrant mural at the corner of Leopold and Bredda Streets.

This initiative is part of the ongoing Werk-en-Rust Transformation Project, spearheaded by community leader Malika Boxhill with support from Policy Forum Guyana (PFG). In a press release PFG said the mural, created by local artist Nigel Butler, was completed on December 15, 2024, and stands as a symbol of hope and unity for the community. Alongside this artistic contribution, residents came together for a community cleanup and fence painting, reflecting a collective commitment to improving their neighborhood.

“This project is about showing the youths in our community that someone cares,” said Malika Boxhill. “Living in this community, I’ve seen the potential in our young people. When they know someone believes in them, they can accomplish incredible things.”

Nigel Butler, who volunteered his time and talent to create the mural, added, “Art has the power to inspire and transform. Being part of this project was a privilege, and I hope the mural brings joy to everyone who sees it.” Benita Davis, Project Coordinator of Policy Forum Guyana, also expressed her support: “We’ve had the pleasure of partnering with Malika in the past, and we are proud to continue supporting the Werk-en-Rust community. This mural is a testament to what can be achieved when we work together to uplift and empower those around us.”

The Werk-en-Rust Transformation Project is a community-driven initiative that aims to improve living conditions in the area, which has faced significant challenges over the years. Malika, who also provides free lessons in school subjects, art, craft, and sewing to local children, continues to work tirelessly to create opportunities for residents and inspire pride in their community. Policy Forum Guyana’s support for this project is part of its broader mission to promote environmental stewardship and empower communities across the country.

