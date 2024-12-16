Latest update December 16th, 2024 5:48 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Honda Vezel stolen from in front Baroombar

Dec 16, 2024 News

Kaieteur News- A black Honda Vezel, PAG, 7851 was stolen around 01:00hrs. on Sunday from in front of Baroombar, on North Road Georgetown.

On the front windscreen is the writing “Mr. Wick” in bold white. Inside the vehicle were the owner’s ID card, personal documents and a Samsung 22 Plus cellphone.

Caption: Stolen Honda Vezel.

A report was lodged at the Alberttown Police Station. If anyone knows the whereabouts of the car or who might have stolen it, please make contact with the police station on telephone number, 225-2672 or call +592 701-8019 or the nearest police station.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | December, 2nd, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

 

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Teams ready to rumble in the KFC Int’l Goodwill Series

Teams ready to rumble in the KFC Int’l Goodwill Series

Dec 15, 2024

– Uniforms and Ball distributed Kaieteur Sports – The Petra Organisation has set the stage for the highly anticipated fifth Annual KFC International Goodwill Football Series, which kicks...
Read More
Georgetown Mayor Alfred Mentore launches City’s U17 Cricket Cup

Georgetown Mayor Alfred Mentore launches City’s...

Dec 15, 2024

GGA looking to continue growth, following National Sports Awards 

GGA looking to continue growth, following...

Dec 15, 2024

Several sponsors on board for Kennard Memorial Turf Club Boxing Day Horse race meet

Several sponsors on board for Kennard Memorial...

Dec 15, 2024

UDFA Christmas $3m Futsal Championship kicks off tonight with six matches at Retrieve Hard Court

UDFA Christmas $3m Futsal Championship kicks off...

Dec 15, 2024

Vanderhyden, Bassoo, Wong among top graduates as GTA hosts year end grading 

Vanderhyden, Bassoo, Wong among top graduates as...

Dec 15, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]