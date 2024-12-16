Honda Vezel stolen from in front Baroombar

Kaieteur News- A black Honda Vezel, PAG, 7851 was stolen around 01:00hrs. on Sunday from in front of Baroombar, on North Road Georgetown.

On the front windscreen is the writing “Mr. Wick” in bold white. Inside the vehicle were the owner’s ID card, personal documents and a Samsung 22 Plus cellphone.

A report was lodged at the Alberttown Police Station. If anyone knows the whereabouts of the car or who might have stolen it, please make contact with the police station on telephone number, 225-2672 or call +592 701-8019 or the nearest police station.