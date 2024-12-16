Thief ditches bike for a swim in hasty get-away

Kaieteur News- A businesswoman on Saturday night pulled up just in time to see a thief leaving her property at Nouvelle Flanders, West Coast Demerara (WCD), with her solar light.

When he saw her, he dropped his bicycle and the solar light before sprinting away.

The homeowner gave chase in a vehicle but the thief plunged overboard into a nearby trench and swam away. Kaieteur News learnt that the bike was lodged with police and the woman is now seeking the public’s help to identify who owns the bicycle

