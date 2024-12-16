Annai Sec’ plummet to 6-2 defeat as Speyside topple Dolphin 3-1

As Petra’s Fifth Annual Goodwill Int’l Series gets underway

Kaieteur Sports- It was a kaleidoscope of colours at the Queen’s College ground on Sunday as the Petra Organisation kicked off its end-of-year tournament: Fifth Annual International Goodwill Football Series. The event features four regional secondary schools from territories such as Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, and Suriname, as well as four local powerhouses.

As customary, a successful march-past preceded the four exciting clashes billed for the day. The grand curtain-raiser saw Region Nine’s Annai Secondary take on Jamaica’s Clarendon College. What began as an evenly matched contest quickly shifted momentum as Clarendon’s Nickoly Forbes netted the opening goal just nine minutes into the match, giving his team an early 1-0 lead. Clarendon’s defense dominated for the next twenty minutes, stifling Annai’s attempts to reach the net. However, Adrian Cabral, Annai’s #10, restored hope for his team with an excellent set-piece strike in the 40th minute, leveling the score at 1-1.

Clarendon, the 2023 champions, remained unfazed by the equalizer. Just four minutes later, Dameon Simms delivered a stunning goal to reclaim the lead, making it 2-1 before halftime. After the break, Forbes struck again in the 47th minute, extending Clarendon’s advantage. The Jamaican side continued to dominate as Anthony Reid and Dusean Petcyrave added to the tally. Forbes completed his hat trick in the 60th minute, sealing an impressive performance. Despite a spirited effort by Annai, including a late goal from Guy Moses, the Region Nine champions succumbed to a 6-2 defeat.

The second match of the day, between Speyside College from Tobago and 2024 RBL U18 League runners-up Dolphin Secondary, ended in a 3-1 victory for Speyside. Speyside’s strikers asserted dominance early, with Shyon George scoring in the second minute. Ezekiel Frank David equalized for Dolphin in the 12th minute, setting up an intense battle. Dolphin’s defense held strong for much of the first half, but Daviel Thomas broke through to give Speyside a 2-1 lead. George later secured a brace with a brilliant goal in the 69th minute, rounding off the win. Despite the loss, Dolphin’s goalkeeper Brian Brower earned praise for his commendable performance under relentless pressure.

After the action at Queen’s College ground, Jamaica’s top performer Nickoly Forbes reflected on the match. “As always, playing here in Guyana is very competitive. That said, my team came ready, and the younger players stepped up to the task, enabling us to emerge victorious today,” he remarked.

The day’s action continued at the Ministry of Education ground with two more matches: 2024 League champions Chase’s Academic Foundation faced Suriname’s Henry Hassankhan Community College, while Trinidad’s Intercol champions St. Benedict’s College took on Region Seven’s D.C. Caesar Fox Secondary. Coverage of these matches will feature in a future publication.

The tournament is sponsored by the KFC Franchise, with additional support from Lucozade, Sterling Products, Royal International Hotel, Skytec Enterprise, Tiger Rentals, and MVP Sports. The event is approved by the Ministry of Education and endorsed by the Ministry of Culture, Youth, and Sports.

