Vanderhyden, Bassoo, Wong among top graduates as GTA hosts year end grading

Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Taekwondo Association (GTA) lauded 13 fighters following their belt promotions at the recently concluded grading.

Youngsters Nathan Vanderhyden and Vivek Bassoo stood out among their peers, with the former advancing from the Red Belt to the prestigious Red with Black Bar Belt.

Bassoo, meanwhile graduated from the Blue Belt to Blue with Red Bar, with both fighters having sights set on attaining National Black Belt Kukkiwon International standards in early 2025.

Female star Kailan Wong advanced from Yellow Belt to Full Green Belt, while the highly-talented Shaynne Sealey transitioned from White Belt with Second Bar Yellow to Full Green.

Azaria Profit and Rolex Alexander also showcased their progress, moving from White Belt with Second Yellow Bar to Yellow with Green Bar Belt.

The pair of Eva Thakurdin and Ameena Pereira progressed from White Belt straight to Yellow Belt, demonstrating that hard work and perseverance are paying off as they lay the groundwork for promising futures in taekwondo.

Additional promotions included Samaria Sealey and Obediah Batson, who advanced to White Belt with Second Bar Yellow, Ace Springer and sisters Pelaiah and Phileanah Erskine were promoted to White Belt with First Bar Yellow Belt.

Meanwhile, the GTA hails their students on their remarkable achievements and looks ahead to an exciting year, with plans for a host of taekwondo events as 2025 approaches.

The GTA also welcomes new students, with classes scheduled every Monday and Wednesday from 5:15 PM to 6:15 PM at the Guyana Teachers Union Hall on Woolford Avenue, with intakes for new members kicking off from January 6, 2025.