UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy on official visit to Guyana

Kaieteur News – The United Kingdom’s Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs, Honourable David Lammy, paid his first official visit to Guyana on Friday, the Office of the President said.
Lammy met with President Irfaan Ali and had bilateral discussions on advancing the cooperation between the two nations.
“Discussions at State House on Friday evening focused on advancing partnership on climate change, environmental protection, biodiversity conservation and child care,” the Office of the President said in a short statement.
President Ali also hosted a cocktail reception in Lammy’s honour, whose parents are Guyanese.
At the reception, the UK’s support for Guyana’s territorial integrity and for developmental projects and security collaboration were highlighted.
Mr Lammy, in brief remarks, noted that he is excited about the potential for future partnerships between Guyana and the UK.
That partnership, the President emphasised, had been magnified by the drive of the British High Commissioner to Guyana, HE Jane Miller.
Prime Minister, Brigadier (ret’d) the Honourable Mark Phillips; Vice President, the Honourable Dr Bharrat Jagdeo and other senior members of the Government were also in attendance.
