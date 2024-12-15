GGA looking to continue growth, following National Sports Awards 

Latest update December 15th, 2024 12:58 AM
Dec 15, 2024 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Golf Association (GGA) continued to growth ahead of the new year, as their efforts were recognized recently at this year’s National Sports Awards.
The recently concluded Ministry of Sports and the National Sports Commission (NSC) annual awards ceremony for the 2023 top athletes, coaches, associations and sponsors was held at Castelleno House and the results were in accordance with the exceptional performances delivered by the nominees.
The work done by the NSC to ensure a fair and transparent process was key to the results and the entire nominations team should be congratulated on their efforts.
For the second year in a row, the GGA was among the nominees for Association of the Year and joining the categories of nominees for Top Sportsman was president Aleem Hussain with Top Male Coach nominees being Philip Haynes, alongside Kevon Jawahir and Hussain.
According to Hussain, the recognition exemplifies how far golf has risen on the National stage in just three years due to the extensive efforts of the GGA/Nexgen Golf Academy and Westside Golf Course in association with the Ministries of Sport, Education and Tourism.
With the sport growing rapidly in popularity, plans are being formulated for additional facilities around the country and national tournaments in various aspects of the sport that will be sanctioned by the Ministry of Sport and the GGA.
Hussain said he and his executives plans to build on this platform which has taken the association to a strong place, especially with huge plans earmarked for 2025 as they seek to make the sport a household staple.
