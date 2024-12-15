Georgetown Mayor Alfred Mentore launches City’s U17 Cricket Cup

Latest update December 15th, 2024 12:58 AM
Dec 15, 2024 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – His Worship the Mayor, Alfred Mentore, officially launched the City’s U17 Cricket Cup with an inspiring address encouraging young players to give their best in the upcoming tournament.
The launch event, which took place at Everest Cricket club, was attended by several key figures including Daniel Seeram Regional 4 chairman and Councillor Clayton Hinds along with Shawn Massiah – Chairman of the Competition Committee.
A number of sponsors also graced the occasion, showing their support for the development of youth cricket in the city.
Mayor Mentore urged all participating teams to compete with passion and determination, stressing that the opportunity to participate in this tournament is an important stepping stone for the youth cricketers leading up to the inter association and inter County tournaments to qualify for selection to the national teams.
He called on the teams to compete in a sportsmanlike manner, enjoy the comraderie and strive for excellence, both on and off the field.
The tournament will feature teams from seven prestigious cricket clubs: Demerara Cricket Club, Georgetown Cricket Club, Malteenoes Cricket Club, Everest Cricket Club, Transport Cricket Club to name a few as well as a ladies team made up of players from various Georgetown-based clubs.
This initiative aims to nurture young cricketers, unearth new talent and promote teamwork, and competitiveness.
The tournament is set to be an exciting showcase of skill, determination, and sportsmanship of Georgetown’s youth cricketers.
