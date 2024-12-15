Escapè Book Club hosts 4th annual holiday gift drive

Kaieteur News – This year, the Escapè Book Club proudly hosted its 4th annual holiday gift drive, a cherished tradition aimed at spreading joy and warmth to children and families in need during the holiday season.

The event was a resounding success, with approximately 70 gifts purchased for boys and girls ages 2–14. Escapè Founder, Sameerah Mohamed-Ferouz, told The Waterfalls the dedicated club members poured their hearts into the initiative, with several taking the time to shop for thoughtful presents tailored to bring delight to the children.

The gift distribution took place over two days—Saturday, December 7th, and Sunday, December 8th.

On Saturday, club members visited the Dam located by Château Margot, a site they had also chosen for distribution during the previous year’s drive. Mohamed-Ferouz said returning to this familiar location was especially meaningful, as it allowed the group to reconnect with families and continue spreading holiday cheer.

“On Sunday, we extended the celebrations to the kids of Pigeon Island, where more children were greeted with excitement and gratitude as they received their gifts,” she said.

The Founder noted that the spirit of giving extended beyond the children to the adult women in the community, who were surprised with goodie bags containing an assortment of makeup products, ranging from lipsticks, lip-glosses, foundations, mascaras, and face palettes.

In addition to the gifts, the book club prepared special goodie bags for everyone that were filled with snacks, biscuits, candy, and treats. Ice cream was also distributed, adding a sweet and refreshing touch to the festivities.

Mohamed-Ferouz revealed that “At the end of the drive, we had extra gifts remaining. To ensure that these would continue to bring joy, we divided them amongst our members, who then distributed them to children in need within their own communities. This thoughtful effort extended the reach of our holiday drive, spreading cheer even further and ensuring that more children experienced the magic of the season.”

She explained that the Escapè Book Club’s holiday gift drive is more than just a charitable event—it’s a testament to the power of compassion and the importance of coming together to uplift one another. According to Mohamed-Ferouz, each member’s contribution, whether through shopping, packing, or simply sharing their time and energy, played a vital role in the event’s success.

“We are deeply grateful to everyone who participated and supported this initiative. Your generosity and commitment have once again made the holiday season brighter for so many. Together, we have brought smiles, warmth, and hope to our community. Thank you for being a part of this meaningful journey, and we look forward to continuing this tradition in the years to come,” she added.