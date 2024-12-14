Some people want to tell yuh how to spend yuh own money!

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News- Deh gat some people who does mind yuh business more than dem own. Deh working side by side with yuh, earning de same pay, but instead of focusing on deh own pockets, dem watching yours like hawk. When payday come, dem always seem fuh have a sad story ready, like dem practicing it whole month. It’s like a soap opera episode—full drama, no intermission!

And hear dis, dem does behave like yuh pocket is a community fund. Deh figure yuh obligated to lend dem money, even if yuh own wallet crying fuh mercy. And don’t even think about asking back fuh yuh own money. Dem gon vex more than yuh! You’d swear you offend dem fuh life by reminding dem dat loan wasn’t a gift. You asking back yuh money, and dem looking at you like you tiefing dem inheritance.

But leh we talk about dem critics. Nuff ah dem want not only borrow yuh money but tell yuh how fuh spend it too! Imagine dat! Dem watching how yuh living and judging every dollar yuh spend. Yuh buy a lil treat fuh yuhself? Dem gon say, “Why yuh wasting money like dat?” Yuh decide fuh take a vacation? “Man, yuh coulda use dat money fuh something better.” De temerity ah dem—dem acting like yuh personal finance manager without de qualifications.

And den de real jokers—dem who want spend yuh money fuh yuh! Payday come, and dem lining up by yuh desk like if yuh ATM machine. “Yuh could spare a raise?” Or, “Man, just lend me lil something; I gon pay yuh back soon.” Soon? Dem soon does mean next century. And if yuh tell dem no, oh lawd! Dem gon scandalise yuh name so bad, people gon start calling yuh “Scrooge McDuck.”

But leh we get one thing straight: is yuh money! Yuh work hard fuh it. If yuh decide fuh save it, spend it, or even waste it, dat is yuh business. Nobody ain’t got no right fuh dictate how yuh use what yuh earn. And let’s be real—some of dem critics could do well fuh mind deh own spending habits instead ah minding yours.

Talk half and keep away from de bums!

(Some people want to tell yuh how to spend yuh own money!)