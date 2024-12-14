Probe launched into death of woman at NA Hospital following stillbirth

Kaieteur News- An investigation has been launched into the death of 24-year-old Toshana Wilson from Edinburg, New Amsterdam, Berbice, who died after delivering a stillborn at the New Amsterdam Public Hospital on Monday morning.

Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Ministry of Health Shabana Shaw confirmed the start of an investigation but was not in a position to provide any other detail.

There has been no public statement from the hospital, regional authorities or the ministry of health on the matter.

Wilson’s family have alleged malpractice citing negligence for the loss of the young woman’s life and that of her seven-month- old foetus.

The first-time mother who was a diabetic was admitted to the hospital for observation due to low blood sugar levels. Her mother, Melena Wilson told Kaieteur News that she was extremely concerned about her daughter’s state at the public hospital and noted that the young woman’s health deteriorated quickly.

She allegedly that her daughter was in excruciating pain due to the spike in her blood sugar levels.

Despite medical efforts to manage her condition, Melena claimed that the nurses administered insufficient insulin and the foetus died due to complications relating to the dramatic rise in blood sugar levels.

Following the death of her child, Toshana was reportedly administered abortion pills to expel the foetus. Despite initial assurances regarding her daughter’s condition, Toshana’s health deteriorated further, leading to her death.

Melena is pleading with the authorities for a comprehensive investigation to be done into her daughter’s death.

The Medical Certificate of Cause of Death attributed Toshana’s demise to pulmonary edema, kidney failure, high blood pressure, and myocardial infarction.

